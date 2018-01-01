Celebrities
01 Jan
0

Just like we welcomed the New Year with a lot of fireworks and best wishes all around. Our celebs also celebrated New Year’s eve with ultimate zeal and fervor.

Here’s how they welcomed the new year with their wishes and celebrations:

New Year Vibe! ???? ???? ???? ????? #2018 ????????

A post shared by URWA Tul Wusqua HOCANE (@urwatistic) on

Lit in Love ! ?????????#Hello2018 @farhan_saeed

A post shared by URWA Tul Wusqua HOCANE (@urwatistic) on

May 2018 be Lit af! ?????????? #Hello2018 #Midnight X

A post shared by MAWRA ???? (@mawrellous) on

#HappyNewYear2018

A post shared by Fahad Mustafa (@mustafafahad26) on

Welcome#2018 be your better version #freedomyourlife #newyear

A post shared by Faysal Qureshi???????? (@faysalquraishi) on

Happy new year from us to you??????

A post shared by Minal Khan (@minalkhan.official) on

Happy New Year everyone!!! From Us ?? Tux Credit : @humayunalamgir

A post shared by Shahroz Sabzwari (@shahrozsabzwari) on

Mishaal Siddiqui
Mishaal is a lifestyle editor at ARY Digital who loves to take a dig into whatever is happening in the industry. A writer, dreamer and media enthusiast.

Comments

comments

Tags: , , , ,

Related Article