Just like we welcomed the New Year with a lot of fireworks and best wishes all around. Our celebs also celebrated New Year’s eve with ultimate zeal and fervor.

Here’s how they welcomed the new year with their wishes and celebrations:

#HappyNewYear2018 A post shared by Fahad Mustafa (@mustafafahad26) on Dec 31, 2017 at 10:54am PST

Happy New Year to all my followers, fans and friends. May this year bring you countless successes. Love, Armeena ?????? pic.twitter.com/MHIVSfqqoH — Armeena Khan (@ArmeenaRK) December 31, 2017

Happy new year everyone 🙂 — vasay chaudhry (@vasaych) December 31, 2017

Wishing you all…health and happiness and peace of mind for the new year. Take risks, push boundaries, challenge yourselves, follow your heart and help others more than you did last year! Naya saal mubarak aap sub ko ?????????????? — Sanam Saeed (@sanammodysaeed) December 31, 2017

Seek the glory that awaits you. #2018 pic.twitter.com/kLlonpngMq — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) December 31, 2017

Wishing you all a happy and prosperous new year. May all your wishes and desires come true in 2018! Sending lots of love pic.twitter.com/5akI09wmKF — Humayun Saeed (@iamhumayunsaeed) December 31, 2017

Happy new year from us to you?????? A post shared by Minal Khan (@minalkhan.official) on Dec 31, 2017 at 1:09pm PST

