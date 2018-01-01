Here’s how celebrities welcomed 2018!
Just like we welcomed the New Year with a lot of fireworks and best wishes all around. Our celebs also celebrated New Year’s eve with ultimate zeal and fervor.
Here’s how they welcomed the new year with their wishes and celebrations:
My dearest stranger than stranger things 2017, I’m going to keep it easy, even though you kept it rough. Thank you for the innumerable trials you threw my way that made me stronger and the insane amount of love that triumphed everything else. I have a feeling you might be a hard one to forget in the years to come. I will always look back at you with wonder and a smile. All my love x P.S I’m not sure if I can trust you but I’ll give it a try – put in a good word for me with 2018.
Happy New Year to all my followers, fans and friends. May this year bring you countless successes. Love, Armeena ?????? pic.twitter.com/MHIVSfqqoH
Happy new year everyone… May this year bring a lot of happiness and positive changes in our lives Ameen… Try not to make the same mistakes as last year, try to make others happy and not only for your own purpose… Live and let Live… Wishing you all the best of health, wealth, peace, and success, may ALLAH guide us all on the right path… Ameen #happynewyear#2018 #peaceandlovetoall #grateful???? #mayaali????
Happy new year everyone 🙂
Wishing you all…health and happiness and peace of mind for the new year. Take risks, push boundaries, challenge yourselves, follow your heart and help others more than you did last year! Naya saal mubarak aap sub ko ??????????????
Seek the glory that awaits you. #2018 pic.twitter.com/kLlonpngMq
Wishing you all a happy and prosperous new year. May all your wishes and desires come true in 2018! Sending lots of love pic.twitter.com/5akI09wmKF
Like to keep it simple and productive. Work hard and stay focus, set the bar high for yourself for you are your true competition. No one will hand you your success on a platter so get up and grab this life by it’s horns & live it to the fullest. Your not coming back anyways ha! Love your family always and be thankful for good friends. Stay humble stay hungry. Happy 2018 folks #happynewyear #happy2018 #2018 #newyearresolution #motivation #positivevibes #stayfocused