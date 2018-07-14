Here’s How Pakistani Celebrities Are Reacting After The Mastung Attack

General Elections of Pakistan are all set to take place in ten days and the political festivities throughout the country are in a full swing. Political parties all across the country are conducting their rallies and gatherings in all the provinces ahead of the general elections.

In the midst of Mastung, Balochistan, a political party was having a gathering in the evening of the 13th of June, Twelve days before the elections, when a suicide bomber allegedly blew himself up, killing as many as 130 innocent people, including the political party leader, Nawabzada Mir Siraj Raisani.

On the instance of this harrowing attack, ample Pakistani celebrities including a few A-list artists and journalists have taken it to Twitter to speak at length in order to condemn the attack and to ensure that they stand with the victims and their families.

One of the top broadcast journalists of Pakistan, Sabir Shakir, says,

The brave and well celebrated, Iqrar Ul Hassan, on the instance of this cruel attack, writes,

Pakistan’s pride, Fakhr e Alam, sheds light on the major issue of the shortage of facilities. He tweets,

This is not the 1st time such a major terror attack has happened in #Mastung but we are hearing same post event issues.Lack of medical facilities, no availability of blood. Casualties number going up. Guess we just don't want to learn. All Pakistanis matter not just VIP convicts. — Fakhr-e-Alam (@falamb3) July 13, 2018

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq’s name is not new to the entire Pakistani populace as he is one of the Kashmir’s freedom fighters. He prays for the victims and strongly condemns the attack.

Strongly condemn the cowardly terrorist attack in #Mastung Pakistan.Grieved over the loss of precious lives. Our heartfelt condolences with the families who lost their loved one's.Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. — Mirwaiz Umar Farooq (@MirwaizKashmir) July 14, 2018

Hamza Ali Abbasi is well known for being strongly vocal against the injustices and other issues of Pakistan. He shares his woes regarding the attack in the following tweets.

#Mastung Absolutely heart breaking. Ya Allah have mercy, reward the Shaheeds & give patience to their families. We must defeat this wave of terrorism by holding elections on time with a record turn out and make Pakistan go forward insha Allah. — Hamza Ali Abbasi (@iamhamzaabbasi) July 13, 2018

#Mastung Tragic. May Allah bless the Shaheeds. Whatever anti Pakistan forces do… Elections will happen on time and Pakistan will go forward insha Allah. — Hamza Ali Abbasi (@iamhamzaabbasi) July 13, 2018

The cricketing star, Muhammad Hafeez prays to Allah Almighty for help and mercy.

Sad & heart breaking news from Pakistan , #Mastung Attacked by terrorist , condolences to all families & prayers for martyrs of this attack , Ya Allah madad ???????? — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) July 13, 2018

The Junoon vocalist, Salman Ahmed is also one of the few celebrities to speak on various national issues. He tweets,

70,000 plus Pakistanis have sacrificed their lives fighting terrorism. May Allah raise darjaat of all shaheeds.#Mastung — salman ahmad (@sufisal) July 13, 2018

The philanthropist, Armeena Khan has also put her feelings into words, demanding atrocities like this to “Stop!”

Just heard about the #MastungAttack my condolences and duas for the affected families. Terrible loss of life. Man, this has GOT to stop! Seriously. ???? — Armeena Khan (@ArmeenaRK) July 13, 2018

The veteran actor, Humayun Saeed has also retweeted DGISPR’s tweet. Meanwhile the ultimate hero of Pakistan, Shahid Afridi also takes it to his Twitter account to raise his voice on the martyrdom.

???????? ??? ??? ??? ????? ??????? ???? ?? ?? ???? ??? ???? ?? ???? ?? ??? ???? ???? ?????? ?????? ???????? ??? ?????? ?? ??? ???? ???? ?????? ??????? ?? ????? ??????? — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) July 14, 2018

The owner of a magical voice box, Farhan Saeed says,

My heart goes out to all the victims of #Balochistan blast and to their families! ????

I wish I had something to say…. Allah bless Pakistan ! — Farhan Saeed (@farhan_saeed) July 14, 2018

Pakistan’s veteran singer and humanitarian, Jawad Ahmad questions the whole system in the wake of Mastung attack,

Mustung blast is another failure of the whole system to provide security to people to the extent that not even a small political gathering commonly called a corner meeting can be safely held in Balochistan.Poverty/deprivation coupled with state policies breed extremism/terrorism. — Jawad Ahmad (@jawadahmadone) July 14, 2018

We, at ARY Digital, are uber saddened on this disastrous attack on hundreds of innocent people. We are hopeful that the culprits are caught and punished in order to retain the lost peace in our country.



