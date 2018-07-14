Here’s How Pakistani Celebrities Are Reacting After The Mastung Attack

General Elections of Pakistan are all set to take place in ten days and the political festivities throughout the country are in a full swing. Political parties all across the country are conducting their rallies and gatherings in all the provinces ahead of the general elections.

In the midst of Mastung, Balochistan, a political party was having a gathering in the evening of the 13th of June, Twelve days before the elections, when a suicide bomber allegedly blew himself up, killing as many as 130 innocent people, including the political party leader, Nawabzada Mir Siraj Raisani.

On the instance of this harrowing attack, ample Pakistani celebrities including a few A-list artists and journalists have taken it to Twitter to speak at length in order to condemn the attack and to ensure that they stand with the victims and their families.

One of the top broadcast journalists of Pakistan, Sabir Shakir, says,

The brave and well celebrated, Iqrar Ul Hassan, on the instance of this cruel attack, writes,

Pakistan’s pride, Fakhr e Alam, sheds light on the major issue of the shortage of facilities. He tweets,

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq’s name is not new to the entire Pakistani populace as he is one of the Kashmir’s freedom fighters. He prays for the victims and strongly condemns the attack.

Hamza Ali Abbasi is well known for being strongly vocal against the injustices and other issues of Pakistan. He shares his woes regarding the attack in the following tweets.

The cricketing star, Muhammad Hafeez prays to Allah Almighty for help and mercy.

The Junoon vocalist, Salman Ahmed is also one of the few celebrities to speak on various national issues. He tweets,

The philanthropist, Armeena Khan has also put her feelings into words, demanding atrocities like this to “Stop!”

The veteran actor, Humayun Saeed has also retweeted DGISPR’s tweet. Meanwhile the ultimate hero of Pakistan, Shahid Afridi also takes it to his Twitter account to raise his voice on the martyrdom.

The owner of a magical voice box, Farhan Saeed says,

Pakistan’s veteran singer and humanitarian, Jawad Ahmad questions the whole system in the wake of Mastung attack,

We, at ARY Digital, are uber saddened on this disastrous attack on hundreds of innocent people. We are hopeful that the culprits are caught and punished in order to retain the lost peace in our country.

What are your views on this story? Tell us in the comments below.

Syed Omer Nadeem
Syed Omer Nadeem

Masters in Journalism.

An avid reader, food enthusiast, and a mad writer.

Currently working at ARY Digital as a Lifestyle Editor

