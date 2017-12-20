Hira Tareen and Ali Safina welcomed their first child Mahgul Ali Safina and congratulations poured in for the couple. This is the couple first child and Ali’s birthday coincided with his daughter’s.

Sharing his happiness on his social accounts the actor said:



Playing the character of Sajal in Zard zamano ka sawera, Hira Tareen has lately become our favourite and her immense dialogue delivery and expressions are the reason.

Here are the pictures of the newly borned Mahgul!







Fakhr e aalam congratulated the duo!

Buddy bigger congratulations on becoming a dad of a beautiful baby girl….now u r in the league of very special and lucky people…daughters are the best thing that can happen. — Fakhr-e-Alam (@falamb3) December 18, 2017

We at ARY Digital congratulate both Ali and Hira.

