Hira Tareen and Ali Safina welcomed their first child Mahgul Ali Safina and congratulations poured in for the couple. This is the couple first child and Ali’s birthday coincided with his daughter’s.

Sharing his happiness on his social accounts the actor said:

Playing the character of Sajal in Zard zamano ka sawera, Hira Tareen has lately become our favourite and her immense dialogue delivery and expressions are the reason.

Read review for Zard Zamano Ka Sawera at

Here are the pictures of the newly borned Mahgul!



 

Fakhr e aalam congratulated the duo!

We at ARY Digital congratulate both Ali and Hira.

 

