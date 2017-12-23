The first ever Pakistani film festival will commence from the 19th of January in Bucharest , Romania, featuring Ho Mann Jahan.

The Embassy of Pakistan is organizing Pakistan Film Festival at Eforie Cinema, Bucharest .The Festival will feature movies of different genres ranging from biographical, documentary, drama, historical to cartoons for children.

Spanning over 3 days, the festival will also screen Ho Mann Jahan. Released in 2015 , the film features Mahira Khan, Adeel Hussain and Shehryar Munawar in the lead roles. The story revolves around their friendship and a love triangle. The film also features Sonya Jehan as Shehryar’s love interest in the later part of the film. This film also gave us the famous dance number Shakar Wandaan rey.

Source: Google

We hope Ho Mann Jahan impresses the Romanian audiences as much as it impressed us.

Comments

comments