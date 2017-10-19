Hair define a person’s personality. Everyone loves to style his/her hair and all the styles be it short, medium and long hair have their own significance..

Different hairstyles bring out different avatars that change the whole look of a person.

From men to women, everyone loves to take care of their hair by using different shampoos, conditioners, tonics and other hair-styling products.

A good hair day is happily memorable but it can be severely depressing of they start to fall.

Hair fall is a person’s worst nightmare and nobody wants to go through if for the situation affects your overall personality and can result in low self-esteem.

People usually consult top dermatologists in order to overcome hair loss but there are a few home remedies that can help you regain your hair.

USE COCONUT MILK:

Potassium is the third most profuse mineral in human body and its deficiency can cause hair fall.

To re-grow your hair use products which are rich in potassium.

Coconut milk is rich in proteins, essential fats and minerals such as potassium. Thus, washing your hair with coconut milk can help reduce breakage of hair.

If it is not available in your nearby stores, grate coconut and squeeze out the milk by mixing it with a little quantity of water.

What You Need

1 cup coconut milk

What You Need To Do

Apply coconut milk to your scalp using a hair dye brush. Then cover your head with a towel and leave it on for about 20 minutes. You can ideally prepare coconut milk at home by grinding the grated coconut and squeezing its milk. After that, remove the towel and rinse your hair with cold water

USE ALOE VERA:

Aloe Vera and its many benefits need no introduction. From acne cure to tan removal, it has earned a permanent place in our households. Aloe Vera is a succulent plant and stores water in its leaves, which are thick and fleshy. It plays a decisive role in balancing the pH levels of the scalp and hair which perforates into the scalp to promote hair growth.

CAUTION:

The yellow-colored sap of the aloe vera plant contains toxins, and can irritate the skin if you are latex-intolerant.

What You Need

A leaf (or even a stalk) of the aloe vera plant

What You Need To Do

This is the traditional way of using aloe vera for treating hair growth.

Extract the pulp content from the leaf or stalk and rub into your hair. Ensure your hair is already washed before you do this. Massage the pulp into your scalp in circular motions. Leave it on for about 15 minutes, and then rinse with cold water.

USE NEEM (INDIAN LILAC)

With excellent antibacterial properties, Neem helps to get rid of dandruff which is one of the reason behind hair fall.

What You Need

10 – 12 dry neem leaves

A vessel containing water

What You Need To Do

Boil the neem leaves in water till the water level comes down to half its quantity. Wait for the mixture to cool. Rinse your hair with this mixture.

USE AMLA (INDIAN GOOSEBERRY)

Vitamin C is an essential nutrient for growth and strengthening your hair. Amla is rich in Vitamin C which helps to build collagen that is vital for hair growth. It also protects premature graying of hair.

What You Need

4-5 Indian gooseberries

1 cup virgin coconut oil

What You Need To Do

Boil the dried Indian gooseberries in coconut oil till the oil turns black. Wait for it to cool, and then massage your scalp with this oil. Leave it on for about 20 minutes, and then shampoo as usual.

USE BEETROOT

Beetroot is an edible vegetable and graces our dining tables quite often but few know that its nutritional value can help us overcome hair loss. Beetroot contains potassium, protein, and vitamins B and C, all of which are essential for healthy hair.

What You Need

A few beetroot leaves

1 tablespoon henna

What You Need To Do

Firstly, boil the beetroot leaves in water till the water level comes down to half its quantity. Grind the leaves and add henna. Make a paste and apply it to your scalp. Leave it on for about 20 minutes and rinse with water.

These simple home remedies with natural products can bring back the beauty of your hair. Tell us about more home remedies in the comments down below:

