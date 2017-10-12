We are living in an urban society that has modernized in a miraculous way. Every orthodox is getting outdated and that reflects a tremendous change.

But, there are people who are still living in cave man’s era. For them, the term honor is misinterpreted and above everything else.It is this conservative thinking which stops them from emerging in the society.

“Honor”is a centuries-old concept in Pakistan, a country where daughters, wives, sisters are killed in the name of it. Although, the country is making great progress but there are some people who refuse to grow.

An average of 1096 women are killed in Pakistan in the name of honor. The question here arises, why? Why a woman cannot be free? Why can she notbreathe with independence?

Let’s look at some of the reasons behind this heinous crime, we know as HONOR KILLING:

LOVE MARRIAGE:

Is it wrong to marry someone you love? Islamically, no. If Pakistan is an Islamic country then the reply should be according to an Ayah or Sunnah. Here is an Ayah to prove that Almighty Allah has put no restriction on marrying someone of your own choice.

AYAH:

Allah Says in the Holy Quran Chapter 5 Surah Maidah verse 5:

This day are (all) things good and pure made lawful unto you. The food of the People of the Book is lawful unto you and yours is lawful unto them. (Lawful unto you in marriage) are (not only) chaste women who are believers but chaste women among the People of the Book revealed before your time when ye give them their due dowers and desire chastity, not lewdness nor secret intrigues. If anyone rejects faith fruitless is his work and in the Hereafter he will be in the ranks of those who are losers.

JOB:

The world is changing. Women are working shoulder to shoulder with men, you will find at least one woman working in every organization. The society is whole heartedly accepting the fact that women are not meant to be at home, but there are still a few ignorant, who think that only men are the only earning hands. They will ignore all skills and talent a woman possesses and try all possible ways to cut their wings.

GIVING BIRTH TO A GIRL:

Imagine a world without women. Who will give birth to you? Who will marry you? Who will take care of you?Then why giving birth to a girl is a curse for a few families? How it can be a fault of a woman? Scientifically, the gender of a baby is decided by a man’s chromosome.A woman has no role to play in it so why punish her for it?

GHAIRAT:

Ghairat means dignity and dignity matter to everyone. However, what’s preposterous is linking dignity to a woman, only. ARY’S exclusive drama serial “Ghairat” is highlighting this problem in the most realistic way. It is about a brother who kills his sister out of Ghairat. Her only fault was that she fell in love without her brother’s permission. Saba who turns out to be a rebel in her family is now fighting against her family. Saba is setting an example. My dear strong women, let no one control you. Speak out for your rights and conquer the world.

Let us know how we can get rid of the nuisance known as “Honor Killing” in our society and keep watching “Ghairat” every Monday at 9:00 pm.

