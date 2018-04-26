Host Fiza Ali Reveals That She Is Now Fiza Ayaz Malik

Having garnered utmost fame for her bubbly personification, Fiza Ali has initiated her career as a model but she went on to become an actor. In spite of not working intensively in Pakistani dramas, she is well-celebrated for her stellar acting skills. The prima donna has taken all her projects seriously and she has never exhibited a pint of hesitation for any of her characters. From a fun role to an intense look, she has taken the definition of versatility to a whole new level. Her immense talent is not confined to just acting, she already has left abundant leading show hosts behind with her phenomenal hosting prowess.

Recently, the actress has tied knot amidst close friends and family member in a small, private affair. The starlet has broken the news of her wedding by herself. She has uploaded a photo on her social media platforms with a similar caption; “Married to Ayaz malik. With the grace of God m proud to announce that I have left my show biz and m only doing my game show Eidi sub kay liye as Ary channel helped me in my bad times and I respect them bcz they r honest people and respectable people so I’m going to complete my contract with them rest I have left my media and I have started my new life with Ayaz Malik So my friends and family I need ur prayers for both of us.”

Married to Ayaz malik With the grace of God m proud to announce that I have left my show biz and m only doing my game… Publicat? de Fiza Ayaz Malik pe 25 Aprilie 2018

One of the most pivotal fragment of her post is, “I have left my show biz and m only doing my game show Eidi sub kay liye as Ary channel helped me in my bad times and I respect them bcz they r honest people and respectable people so I’m going to complete my contract with them.” The compère has displayed her utmost loyalty to the channel that has provided her patronage throughout her hosting career.

Abundant celebrities have come forward to wish their favorite actress a happy married life. Apart from celebrities, her social media post contained fan wishes galore.

We wish the diva well for her future. May she live a prosperous life with ample love and happiness.

Comments

comments