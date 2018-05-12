How To Register Yourself For Shan-e-Ramzan

The holy month of tolerance, love, peace, and brotherhood is just around the corner and all the spectators are already excited for the well-acclaimed Shan-e-Ramzan’s transmission on ARY Digital. Shan-e-Ramzan has always been watched by a gigantic populace residing in Pakistan along with a vast viewership from the United Kingdom, United States, Canada and Middle Eastern countries.

With Shan-e-Ramzan, comes ample opportunities for the people residing in Pakistan to win games and other contests, collecting flabbergasting prizes. The show also exhibits the true essence of our religion with the Roza Kushai of abundant kids to Naat competitions in order to encourage kids to become better human beings.

Infinite hurdles are faced by the people who actually want to participate in the show because they have little knowledge of registering themselves for Shan-e-Ramzan transmission.

In this article, we will guide all the spectators about how to become a part of Shan-e-Ramzan this year.

Firstly, all you need to do is call 021-111-279-111 and keep following the instructions. Don’t forget to ask about the time to reach the venue. The holy month of Ramadan incorporates Suhoor and Iftar which means that there will be two fragments of the transmission every day. The first fragment is supposed to be the Sahoor transmission which will commence from 2:00 am till Fajar’s prayer. Another transmission, which is going to be relatively long, will commence from 2:30 pm till Maghrib’s prayer.

The presence of hosts such as Waseem Badami and Junaid Jamshed has been the key element for the show to garner this exceptional fame. Junaid Jamshed’s knowledge and Waseem Badami’s energy have made all the spectators literally admire the show. But after the hapless demise of Junaid Jamshed, the show has been carried out by the cricketing superstar, Shahid Afridi and the brave, Iqrar Ul Hasan along with Waseem Badami, making it a success yet again.

OST of this year’s Shan-e-Ramzan will definitely garner utmost praise because it is being shot on surreal locations throughout Pakistan. Waseem Badami and Iqrar Ul Hassan are on a shooting spree for this grand project. Both anchors have posted videos from various parts of the country divulging breathtaking sceneries. We are certain that this year’s Shan-e-Ramzan will surely break all the previous records.

We are looking forward to seeing you in the 2018’s edition of Shan-e-Ramzan on ARY Digital.

