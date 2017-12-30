“I did know one thing all along. It has to be what ultimately feels right” – Anoushey Ashraf
Anoushey has been one of the most popular VJ’s of the industry. she is one of those celebs who made waves since the beginning and keeps on giving updates about her personal life through her social accounts specially Snapchat .
The lady recently announced her enagagement on social media and has given a special message for all those who are under the shaadi-burden!
The lady chose to announce this as a new year news to her fans and congratulations poured in for the couple.
It’s been a long time coming! As the New Year dawns upon us, allow me to introduce you to my soon to be better half. He’s really very cute, but most importantly… he’s funny and he’s kind. And that’s all that ever mattered! ???? Say hello to Salar Farooki guys! Send across all the duas, MashAllahs and all other blessings you have. That’s all we need from you for the coming new year and for the rest of our lives InshAllah. May we grow old traveling, rescuing animals, planting trees and hugging those who come across us! #dairaayedurustaaye Special shoutout to my amazing parents who put no pressure on me all these years. And for all those ladies in Pakistan who’re under pressure to marry but just don’t feel it yet, am wayyy past the average marriageable age for our so called standards but I did know one thing all along. It has to be what ultimately feels right. It has to be my decision. Whenever I’m ready. Age is irrelevant. Starting this new chapter of our lives with trust, mutual respect, friendship and a whole lotta love! Nervous sure, but very Happy!! ?? yayyyy @salarfarooki
She shed some light over the norm of putting pressure on young girls for marriage widely prevalent in our society saying that marriage should only happen when it feels right.
We wish the couple all the very best for their future.