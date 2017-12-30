Anoushey has been one of the most popular VJ’s of the industry. she is one of those celebs who made waves since the beginning and keeps on giving updates about her personal life through her social accounts specially Snapchat .

The lady recently announced her enagagement on social media and has given a special message for all those who are under the shaadi-burden!

The lady chose to announce this as a new year news to her fans and congratulations poured in for the couple.

“As the New Year dawns upon us, allow me to introduce you to my soon to be better half. He’s really very cute, but most importantly… he’s funny and he’s kind. And that’s all that ever mattered! Say hello to Salar Farooki guys! Send across all the duas, MashAllahs and all other blessings you have.”

She shed some light over the norm of putting pressure on young girls for marriage widely prevalent in our society saying that marriage should only happen when it feels right.

“And for all those ladies in Pakistan who’re under pressure to marry but just don’t feel it yet, am wayyy past the average marriageable age for our so called standards but I did know one thing all along. It has to be what ultimately feels right. It has to be my decision. Whenever I’m ready. Age is irrelevant.”

We wish the couple all the very best for their future.

