With Parchi’s first song “Billo Hai”reaching 1.5 million + views, the second song from the movie, “Imagine” just released taking us onto a musical ride into the world of dreams where we can imagine the star cast dancing with us.

Sung by Mika Singh and Keka Goshal, “Imagine” is a treat to hear. In the first half of the song we see Hareem dreaming of spending a good time with Usman. As the song unfolds, we see Hareem in a beautiful Pink dress and Usman in a beautiful kurta, Hareem’s nose ring and Usman’s mischievous expressions gets us hooked from the first part of the song. Their on screen chemistry in the song takes us into a fairy tale.

The other half shows Hareem dreaming of being with Ali Rehman where she dreams of going on a bike ride with Ali wearing heart shaped glasses looking absolutely adorable.

Osman Khalid Butt after Billo Hai has given us few more steps to be copied in every upcoming Mehndi.

The beat of the song makes it enjoyable which one would love tapping feet along. Penned down and composed by Ahmed Alvi is definitely going to be the hip hop number of the season.

