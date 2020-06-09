Fawad Khan, Imran Abbas among ‘100 Most Handsome Faces’ in the world

South Asian men are arguably considered a bunch of irresistibly dapper and suave looking men in the world. In the recent past, our hunks have been winning ample contests of handsomeness by garnering a place in lists that constitute people from across the globe. Be it Pakistan, Bollywood, and even Hollywood, Pakistani men rule over many hearts for their surreal looks and ecstatic physique.

This year, the official Instagram account for TC Candler has nominated phenomenal Pakistani men in their list for ‘100 Most Handsome Faces’ in the world, yet again. One of the smartest men of the country, Imran Abbas has joined the list for the year 2020 after competing in the same contest last two years, for his legit gorgeous face and exceptional eyes.

The Thora Sa Haq actor has taken to Instagram to reveal the news to his followers. He writes, “After being selected as the only Pakistani in the final list of TCCandler “100 most handsomefaces” for consecutive 2 years ,again nominated for the year 2020. The final 100 would be announced by the end of the year 2020.”

Another man to have entered the list is none other than the heartthrob Fawad Afzal Khan, whose charm and persona is not new to anyone. He has been winning ample hearts in Pakistan and abroad, with his impeccable acting, astounding voice, and infinite grace.

The TC Candler list for ‘The 100 Most Handsome Faces of 2020’ around the world incorporates super-dapper men like Jason Momoa, Brad Pitt, Zayn Malik, David Beckham, Tom Cruise, Chris Hemsworth, Dwayne Johnson, Chris Pine, Cristiano Ronaldo, along with fragments from Bollywood.

This is not the first time Pakistani men have made their way to a list of handsomeness, our suave men have been winning abundant hearts for their surreal looks and adroit styles for a while and we are certain, these sort of representations will not come to a halt, anytime soon.

Who else do you think can join this list? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

Masters in Journalism. An avid reader, food enthusiast, and a writer, by passion. Currently working at ARY Digital Network as a Lifestyle Editor

