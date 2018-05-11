Imran Abbas To Go International This October!

Having garnered utmost fame with his stellar performances in various dramas, Imran Abbas is well-celebrated for his lead role in Abdullah: The Final Witness which has been featured in the 2015’s Cannes Film Festival. Imran has also worked in Bollywood movies, starring opposite the sensational Bipasha Basu in Creature 3D and alongside actors like Anushka Sharma, Ranbir Kapoor and Fawad Afzal Khan in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The Noor-ul-Ain star has worked extensively in Pakistani dramas that got him immense praise in all hemispheres of the world. His talents are not just confined to his on-screen appearances, this super skilled man is also an owner of the melodious voice and can write poetry with absolute mastery.

Our favorite protagonist is all revved up to work with the big guns of Hollywood in a British series titled ‘The Trojan Horse‘. Revealing major details about the project, he says, “I’m extremely happy to announce that I have signed on a British English Feature Production, “The Trojan Horse”! I will be playing the protagonist role of a Syrian-Turk Spy in this exciting spy thriller series, alongside other Hollywood actors in the UK, Europe, and Turkey. Really looking forward to representing Pakistan in the most positive way and I hope that I can make myself and everyone who is anticipating for this show, extremely proud.”

The upcoming English series is all set to be shot in the UK along with extensive shooting in different parts of Europe and Turkey this October. “I will be playing the protagonist role of a Syrian-Turk Spy in this exciting spy thriller series,” says Imran, as he sheds light on his character in his upcoming project.

With his lead role in ‘The Trojan Horse‘, Imran Abbas has taken his first step on the staircase to Hollywood. We are certain that our favorite actor will be recognized by top-notch Hollywood directors and producers with his impeccable performance in the series that will subsequently end up getting him a Hollywood debut soon.

We wish Imran a very best of luck for this series and for all his future endeavors.

What do you think about this achievement? Tell us in the comments below.

Comments

comments