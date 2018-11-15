In Photos: Danish Taimoor and Ayeza Khan celebrate son’s birthday

We have many power couples in the Pakistani media fraternity. However, there are only a few couples who share their life events with their fans and friends on social media. One of these couples is the astounding duo of the immensely gorgeous Ayeza Khan and the dapper, Danish Taimoor.

They never miss a chance to oomph their fans with unlimited exuberance. Be it their wedding anniversary, the birthdays of their children, any ceremonial festival, or literally anything else, both the protagonists put up properly framed and well-lit photographs on their official Instagram accounts with gorgeous and moving captions which bring them closer to their fans.

Recently, the lovebirds have arranged a flabbergasting birthday party for their son, Rayan on his first birthday. They have made sure that all the A-list celebrities are in attendance. But before the main event, have a look at these adorable photos of Rayan in his pre-birthday celebration.

Is this cutie not a star already? Just look at this darling while he eats cake!

The daddy-cool posts this photo of himself, portraying the love he carries for his son. We’re certain when Rayan grows up and sees this, he will be all smiles.

And this is how the entire family looks at the main birthday event. They keep black and white as the theme for their attires.

Looks like the children have inherited how to love the family members. Don’t believe us? Have a look at this one.

Baby Hoorain looks bubbly in this grand white dress and a little crown, getting her in an aura of an actual princess.

Even Rayan has made sure not to give anyone a chance to move away, with his loveable expressions and delightful array.

Now, let’s have a long look at these enchanting human beings! If perfection has a visual representation, it would certainly look like this.

They complement each other the way sunset compliments the beach or stars compliment the sky at night.

A cake with the crown for an undisputed prince with the name Rayan! Here comes the photo this party has been organized for!

Besides the family, top-notch artistes from the Pakistani media fraternity have graced the birthday event with their presence.

Nida Yasir, Ali Safina, Hira Tareen, Zhalay Sarhadi and others have also attended the event to make sure when Rayan sees all these photos after a few years, he gets overwhelmed by the amount of glamour his first birthday had.

We wish the family of Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor a phenomenal life ahead, with an abundance of love and contentment galore. What are your views on the story? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

Masters in Journalism. An avid reader, food enthusiast, and a writer, by passion. Currently working at ARY Digital as a Lifestyle Editor

Comments

comments