In Photos: Inside Mira Sethi’s wedding ceremony
Famous writer, host, and actress Mira Sethi has just tied the knot with a friend and love of her life, Bilal Siddiqui.
The marriage ceremony took place on November 14 where both Mira and Bilal Siddiqui married each other in the presence of their relatives and friends.
Two main ceremonial events took place to commemorate Mira’s nuptials. Firstly, a daylight Nikkah, where the writer looked phenomenal, donned in an exquisite traditional outfit.
Her better half made sure to look super cool as well. Have a look at these cuties sprinkling their charm in these photos.
View this post on Instagram
Mira sethi & Bilal Siddiqui on their Nikkah ceremony in Lahore.Many Many congratulations to both of you. Stay tuned for more updates.#facblogs #fashionblogger #updates #pakistan #lollywood #fashionblogger #mirasethi #pakistan #weddingbells #nikah #nikahfied #winterwedding #bilalsiddiqi #lahoreblogger #follow4followback
Her Mehndi last night depicted magic as the bride opted to wear a fandango and gold lengha.
And had an amazing time with her husband. Have a look.
View this post on Instagram
I’ve known to be cynical about the institution of marriage, mainly because I don’t see a lot of solid examples of what a good relationship should look and feel like. But in @mira.sethi and @bilalmsiddiqi case, its a rare example of how much positive change two people can bring into each other’s lives. I’ve seen Mira bloom so beautifully under his kind and thoughtful gaze. This is the stuff marriages should be made of: playfulness, trust, communication, problem-solving and deep care. Mubarak ho meray Doston, you two, individually (and your jori, singularly) are beautiful in every sense of the word. ?????
Her brother and the immensely talented, Ali Sethi enchanted everyone present at the event with his soulful voice.
View this post on Instagram
Ali Sethi sings beautiful rendition of Aaj Janey Ki Zid for sister Mira Sethi at ther wedding. #AliSethi #MiraSethi #womenofpakistan #pakistan #imrankhan #pakistanisingers #newsofpakistan #pakistaniwomen #pakistanidramas #arydramas #bestofrdramas #bestofpakistan #dramasonline #dramascenes #pakidramas #pakdramas #bestpakistanidramas #pakistanishows #pakiworld #lollywood #affanwaheed #emotionalpakidrama #emotionalscenes #pakmovies #pakistanicelebrities #pakistan #pakistanidramaserial #bilalabbas #ushnashah
Earlier today, the diva took to Instagram to upload a few photos of another ceremony in San Fransisco, from two weeks before the wedding, where she did her makeup, and the photos are just too adorable.
View this post on Instagram
I did my own makeup, scooped my hair into a ponytail, and married the love of my life. Two weeks before the wedding, at Burning Man, I painted love of life’s nails while love of life was asleep. Love of life woke up, looked at hand, smiled, and went on with his day. Two weeks later he strolled into wedding venue with these nails. I love him, and here are some photos of this crazily delightful day. ????: @elanofficial
The actress had announced engagement with Bilal Siddiqui last year in November and had also penned a romantic note about how both of them met each other.
Related: Noor Ul Ain | OST |with Lyrical :Singer: Ali Sethi & Zeb Bangash
Narrating her story, Mira said that she had often crossed paths with Bilal Siddiqui in Oxford, never realizing that he would be the one. She wrote, “Almost a decade later, we met in Lahore on a warm February evening. We vaguely agreed to meet for dinner sometime.”
View this post on Instagram
In the spring of 2017, a tall, funny, curly-haired dude walked into my life. I'd known this curly-haired dude all my life — in the way you know your parents' friends' kids — but we'd never sought each other out. (Weirdly enough, Bilal and I overlapped at Oxford in 2008—he was doing his PhD, I was spending my junior year abroad. But we never looked each other up, never bumped into each other in that tiny cobbled town.) ? ? Almost a decade later, we met in Lahore on a warm February evening. We vaguely agreed to meet for dinner sometime. ? ? A few days later we were at Spice Bazaar, and it was suddenly cold again. Bilal asked what I'd been upto: he nodded across the table and asked gentle, probing questions. Lots of questions. In between licking mutton kunna gravy from my fingers, I found myself answering his questions with an openness and ease I hadn't encountered in myself in a long time. Later, we sat in the garden of my house and played with Max. My brother joined us. The three of us talked. Bilal dug his hand inside Max's mouth and pulled out a sharp branch. Max was all over him.? ? A few days later Bilal lost his mother to pneumonia (she'd had Parkinsons for a decade), and it was a wrenching, difficult time. Bilal and I would text. Talk about light stuff. He used the heart emoji unselfconsciously, as a friend might. The conversations veered from TV shows to politics to "plan for the day?" The few times we met before he left for DC, he talked openly about his regrets and hopes and dreams. Sitting across from him in Cosa Nostra, this time not very hungry because my body was clenched with affection and interest, I listened. He was warm and funny and brilliant. That night, I curled up next to him and we watched a show on Netflix. ? ? The next year was a whirlwind. We travelled together to Lisbon, Brussels, Amsterdam, New York, Islamabad, Reno, San Francisco. We went to a festival in the desert and slept under the stars. We danced to really bad music. We biked across the desert at night, our cycles glowing with fairylights. Bilal biked ahead so I could follow him. *continued in comments* ?
Here’s wishing Mira and Bilal a life of togetherness filled with an abundance of love and contentment galore.
What are your views on the story? Have your say in the comments’ section below.
Masters in Journalism.
An avid reader, food enthusiast, and a writer, by passion.
Currently working at ARY Digital Network as a Lifestyle Editor