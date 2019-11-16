In Photos: Inside Mira Sethi’s wedding ceremony

Famous writer, host, and actress Mira Sethi has just tied the knot with a friend and love of her life, Bilal Siddiqui.

The marriage ceremony took place on November 14 where both Mira and Bilal Siddiqui married each other in the presence of their relatives and friends.

Two main ceremonial events took place to commemorate Mira’s nuptials. Firstly, a daylight Nikkah, where the writer looked phenomenal, donned in an exquisite traditional outfit.

Her better half made sure to look super cool as well. Have a look at these cuties sprinkling their charm in these photos.

Her Mehndi last night depicted magic as the bride opted to wear a fandango and gold lengha.

And had an amazing time with her husband. Have a look.

Her brother and the immensely talented, Ali Sethi enchanted everyone present at the event with his soulful voice.

Earlier today, the diva took to Instagram to upload a few photos of another ceremony in San Fransisco, from two weeks before the wedding, where she did her makeup, and the photos are just too adorable.

The actress had announced engagement with Bilal Siddiqui last year in November and had also penned a romantic note about how both of them met each other.

Narrating her story, Mira said that she had often crossed paths with Bilal Siddiqui in Oxford, never realizing that he would be the one. She wrote, “Almost a decade later, we met in Lahore on a warm February evening. We vaguely agreed to meet for dinner sometime.”

Here’s wishing Mira and Bilal a life of togetherness filled with an abundance of love and contentment galore.

What are your views on the story? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

