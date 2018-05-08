In Pictures: Best looks From Met Gala 2018

Formerly known as the Costume Institute Gala or Met Ball, Met Gala, is well-celebrated for astonishing dresses and astounding styles. The fundraising gala is organized every year for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York City. This gala marks the grand opening of school’s annual fashion exhibition. Celebrities are chosen to act as event’s honorary chairs by sporting dresses which can look identical to the school’s yearly theme. The gala is known as one of the most exclusive social events of the year in New York that has an outstanding global audience. It’s red carpet fashions are excessively photographed, emulated, critiqued and reviewed throughout the year.

Let’s have a look at the best attires from the evening.

Sarah Jessica’s grand gold gown was embellished with an elaborate and slightly wobbly nativity-scene headpiece.

The US Vogue’s editor-in-chief and co-chair of the Met Gala, Anna Wintour wore a dress close to gala’s religious Heavenly Bodies theme.

Kate Bosworth looked like a priestess in this custom white gown, topped with a mantilla veil.

Amber Heard matched her gorgeous scarlet Carolina Herrera gown with a halo to look absolutely stunning.

The well-celebrated prima donna, Katy Perry decided to take her boldness game to a whole new level by wearing two huge wings with her gold short dress along with thigh high boots.

Wearing a gothic makeup, Lily Collins looked rather angelic in this beautiful black gown.

Our very own, Golden Barbie looks stunning in this liquid gold gown. Jasmine Sanders got a braid with roses pinned on it.

Amanda Seyfried looked uber grand with this golden gown. The sheer beauty wore a pretty tiara and wavy locks.

This flamboyant model, Bella Hadid surely needs no introduction. She wore an all black surreal gown with a jacket. This Met Gala is her fourth in a row.

Wife of the veteran George Clooney, our favorite lawyer, Amal Clooney decided to bring her own style to the event donned in the majestic creation of silver bustier with dramatic train navy cigarette pants.

Arriving at the show in her very own pope-mobile, the fashion queen, Rihanna looked flabbergasting in this silver gown. Just look at the beauteous crown!

Supermodel Rosie Huntington-Whiteley looked absolutely chic in her caped golden gown.

The happy-go-lucky singer, Ariana Grande decided to look unique in the show. She wore a gown with pictorials from Michelangelo’s iconic fresco, The Last Judgment.

Our B’ Town sensation, Priyanka Chopra chose an all-Burgundy outfit for herself embellished with a gold jeweled hood oozing charm.

The insanely gorgeous Gigi Hadid is known for her stunning personification and her expressive ramp walks. The supermodel chose a heavily embroidered asymmetrical gown with concise silver earrings.

Floor-sweeping happened to be the trend of the era. The gorgeous Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen wore a grand vintage gown to the party embellished with holy beads.

The new mom, Kylie Jenner looked phenomenal with her partner, Travis Scott, donned in black.

The extensively acknowledged, Madonna planned to wear a black gown along with a gold crown and netted facepiece. The prima donna definitely knows how to push limits when it comes to fashion.

The veteran actress, Salma Hayek brought her A-game to the party. She looked amazing in this embroidered gown delineating garden of Eden.

The theme for the 2018 version of Met Gala happened to be “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” and all the A-list models looked absolutely in the theme with their uber chic styles and captivating outfits.

