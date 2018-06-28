In Pictures: Maria Memon’s Vacation Pictures Are The Ultimate Couple Goals!

Being the epitome of class and knowledge, Maria Memon holds a massive fan following for her stellar program show anchoring and chic personality. She has garnered utmost fame through her program ‘Sawal Yeh Hai’ on ARY News. The diva holds a significant place in the news fraternity of Pakistani and has a commendable viewership of her program.

The television show host was on a vacation with her better half a few days back. In lieu of leaving her fans and followers while she was away, she chose to keep them posted throughout her trip. She kept uploading Instagram stories and posts delineating herself and the gorgeousness of each place she had been to.

She has posted a photo of herself, sitting in the lobby of Istanbul Ataturk Airport, sipping a fine cuppa Chai.

High on Chai. A post shared by Maria Memon (@mariamemonofficial) on Jun 9, 2018 at 9:03am PDT

Standing with her partner in the midst of the clouds, she poses from the top of Europe, Jungfraujoch, Switzerland.

Kleine Scheidegg happens to be the mountain pass on the to-do list of our favorite couple. She writes, “A very kind German man volunteered to take our photograph in front of this magnificent setting,” and we absolutely love this!

Every one of us has been DDLJ’s Anjali at least once in our life. The anchor decides to portray Anjali in Kleine Scheidegg, having a surreal view in the background.

Rail Gaari! A post shared by Maria Memon (@mariamemonofficial) on Jun 10, 2018 at 2:01pm PDT

Albeit being an owner to beautiful, natural views, Switzerland also has a vibrant collection of aesthetic architecture and this photo proves the point right.

Wall Art. A post shared by Maria Memon (@mariamemonofficial) on Jun 11, 2018 at 12:03pm PDT

Maria, meditating in Schaffhausen, Switzerland is unarguably giving us legit life goals!

Zen. A post shared by Maria Memon (@mariamemonofficial) on Jun 12, 2018 at 9:30am PDT

Donned in a fascinating attire, she stands in Vevey, Switzerland, which happens to be the town of Charlie Chaplin.

In Charlie Chaplin’s town. A post shared by Maria Memon (@mariamemonofficial) on Jun 13, 2018 at 12:46pm PDT

The hostess lauds Zurich’s local transport system for being “the least crowded and most efficient one in the whole world.”

The couple has had decided to celebrate Eid in the flabbergasting city of Milan. She wishes all her fans, friends and family Eid, donned in all traditional, standing with her spouse with the Duomo di Milano – Milan Cathedral in the background.

Eid Mubarak from Milan. With Love. A post shared by Maria Memon (@mariamemonofficial) on Jun 15, 2018 at 2:31pm PDT

Spending Eid amidst the architectural and historical heaven, she posts another photo of herself sitting beside a Basilica of Duomo di Milano.

The Basilica. A post shared by Maria Memon (@mariamemonofficial) on Jun 16, 2018 at 12:17am PDT

Standing in the busiest railway station of Frankfurt, she posts a photo donned in a trendy apparel, looking uber fabulous.

Changing Lanes. A post shared by Maria Memon (@mariamemonofficial) on Jun 17, 2018 at 6:32am PDT

The breathtaking, Lake of Luzern and this amazing couple, this photo is an absolute delight for all the right reasons, truly!

Somewhere over the rainbow…. A post shared by Maria Memon (@mariamemonofficial) on Jun 23, 2018 at 4:57am PDT

Watching these two have a fine time with each other and with the ultimate wonders of nature is undoubtedly giving us some major couple goals! We hope our favorite television show host never stop to amaze us with all her flabbergasting trips with her hubby.

What are your views on this story? Have your say in the comments section below.

