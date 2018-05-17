In Pictures: Parents-To-Be, Sania And Shoaib Perform Umrah
Shoaib Malik is known for his unmatchable cricketing skills. He is the true definition of the pride of Pakistan. Malik has garnered utmost fame through all his appearances in international cricket arena, playing for Pakistan and getting the trophy for his country in abundant instances. The cricketer is also admired by a huge populace for his good looks and dapper personification.
Sania Mirza is equally adored for her stellar tennis capabilities and has represented India at extensive tennis games. The tennis star has also emerged in various advertisements with style galore.
The couple is well-celebrated as one of the most successful power couples of Indo-Pak. Another unique characteristic of this couple is that they belong to two different countries and in spite of being Muslims, they share a diverse culture.
The astounding couple has just posted a photo on their social media platforms a few weeks back, divulging that they are expecting a young guest at home.
#BabyMirzaMalik ?????????? pic.twitter.com/RTYpqok1Vl
— Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) April 23, 2018
Recently, photos of the young couple are being circulated all over the social media and all their fans are extremely happy to witness the couple on Umrah.
You won’t be able to resist saying Mashallah, watching these cuties in this holy land.
Guess who accompanied the couple. What a beautiful complete family.
Guess our heartthrob is pretty happy with his in-laws.
Our favorite Bhabi killing this no makeup look with an ultimate ace.
Shoaib Malik is such a cutie, he takes a photo of his in-laws. What a man!
Away from the paparazzi and glamour, Sania spends a fabulous time amid her family and bae.
Here’s a photo of our favorite couple, all set to leave for the holy sites.
Seems like someone is an absolute fan of the cricketer.
We have been noticing celebrities planning trips to the West, with this act, our favorite lovebirds have given us some major couple goals.
We wish these cuties, a very happy and blessed life ahead.
What are your views on his story? Tell us in the comments below.