In Pictures: Royal Wedding Shimmers With A-List Celebs

This weekend marked one of the biggest weddings in the history for so many reasons. One of the major reasons this wedding has been highly anticipated was the presence of an American African bride, marrying someone from the royal family. Megan Markle, now the Duchess of Sussex, has had opted for acting as a career and emerged in a successful series called Suites.

Having met in June 2016, Megan Markle and Prince Harry started meeting frequently. Reports of their relationship have started to float since October 2016 and in an interview with Vanity Fair, the starlet has spoken for the first time, about the amount of love she carries for the Prince.

Speculations focused on whether the Prince and his better half would invite Trump, or his predecessor, Obama to their wedding. In the event, none of the presidents made it to the list, neither was the British prime minister, Theresa May invited to the royal ceremony. But the avoidance of heads of state meant a Hollywood and color galore. All the A-list celebrities were invited to the most anticipated wedding of the year.

Sir Elton John graced the ceremony with his presence. Rumors suggested that the singer would sing in the wedding. He also performed in the funeral of Prince Harry’s late mother’s funeral.

David and Victoria Beckham honored the newlyweds, donned in classy attire. Albeit being 43 years of age, the former footballer has garnered unmatched praise for his dapper looks in the royal wedding.

Oprah Winfrey was one of the celebrities from the US to attend the wedding.

The comedian, James Corden who is well-celebrated on both sides of the Atlantic attended the event with his gorgeous wife, Julia Carey.

The international human rights’ lawyer, Amal Clooney, arrived in the wedding ceremony with her superstar husband, George Clooney, looking absolutely stunning.

Former Miss World and the intensively paid Bollywood diva, Priyanka Chopra was also present in the attendees. The prima donna happens to be one of the closest friends of the bride.

The US tennis legend, Serena Williams posted on Instagram that she was going to attend “a friend’s wedding”, without specifying that she was going to a friend’s wedding, the entire world was watching.

The well-acclaimed singer, James Blunt also was also a part of the audience. He came along with his beautiful wife Sofia Wellesley.

Mumford accompanied his wife, the actor Carey Mulligan.

British actor Idris Elba attended the wedding with his fiancé, Sabrina Dhowre.

Patrick J. Adams and wife Troian Bellisario were also a part of the attendees of the grand wedding.

The spectacular Tom Hardy looked exquisite in the royal wedding.

The lovebirds got engaged in late 2017 and the special thing about the ring Harry presented to Megan was the diamond that was used in it. The diamond which embellished their engagement ring was from the collection of Harry’s mother, Lady Diana.

In a wedding that has broken royal tradition in many ways, Harry and Meghan have also astonished with the choices when it comes to their guest list.

Well, we wish the couple a very beautiful life ahead, filled with absolute love and affection.

