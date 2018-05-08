In Pictures: Sunita And Hasan On Vacations In Europe

Having celebrated their wedding anniversary amidst close friends from the media industry, Sunita Marshall and Hasan Ahmed decided to spend some time with each other, away from the familiar faces to celebrate ten years of togetherness. The actors have decided to grab a Schengen Visa in order to visit historical architectural sites and beauteous natural sceneries as a party of their anniversary tour.

Before getting on the plane, both Hasan and Sunita have posted photos on their Instagram accounts.

Thousand more pictures coming your way #hasansunita @hasanahmedofficial #10yearanniversary

A post shared by Sunita Marshall (@sunitamarshallofficial) on

Their first stop happens to be Trevi Fountain, which has been designed by well-celebrated Italian architects, Nicola Salvi and Pietro Bracci.

Whilst Hasan posts a separate photo, the starlet chooses to put up a collage.

First stop, the trevi fountain #10yearanniversary #hasanahmed #sunitamarshallahmed #hasansunita

A post shared by Hasan Ahmed (@hasanahmedofficial) on

And this is how surreal it looks at night.

The iconic Colosseum in Rome happens to be the second place they have visited. The couple has posted a couple of photos of themselves, with the landmark.

#hasansunita #10yearanniversary #roma #rome #italy???????? @hasanahmedofficial

A post shared by Sunita Marshall (@sunitamarshallofficial) on

#hasansunita #10yearanniversary #coleseum @hasanahmedofficial

A post shared by Sunita Marshall (@sunitamarshallofficial) on

The gorgeous duo shares some enlightening photos and videos to educate their fans about the places.

We’re sure you did not know this.

This place use to be like this

A post shared by Sunita Marshall (@sunitamarshallofficial) on

Sunita has also shared a photo divulging the grave of renowned Roman military general, Julius Caesar.

Grave of #juliuscaesar

A post shared by Sunita Marshall (@sunitamarshallofficial) on

The Vatican happens to be the next location they have visited.

#hasansunita #Vatican #10yearanniversary #italy???????? @hasanahmedofficial

A post shared by Sunita Marshall (@sunitamarshallofficial) on

Hasan shares a photo of the city from their hotel room in Prague. The hotel seems surrounded by extensive historical places.

View from the room #oldtownprague #smetana #8am

A post shared by Hasan Ahmed (@hasanahmedofficial) on

Meanwhile, she posts this photo.

#goodmorning will be exploring #prague today #czechrepublic

A post shared by Sunita Marshall (@sunitamarshallofficial) on

Charles Bridge is one of the historic bridges that crosses the Vltava river in Prague, Czech Republic. The couple posts these lovey-dovey photos.

The prima donna has decided to maintain her A-game throughout her trip. She looks chic on these Prague streets.

Somewhere on the street of Prague #hasansunita #10yearanniversary #prague #czechrepublic

A post shared by Sunita Marshall (@sunitamarshallofficial) on

With her hubby being all comfy and lightly dressed.

This place is refreshingly beautiful #hasanahmed #sunitamarshallahmed

A post shared by Hasan Ahmed (@hasanahmedofficial) on

The former peace activist, John Lennon has co-founded The Beatles. Prague carries a wall by the name of the songwriter and our favorite stars choose to have their photos clicked separately. Both look rather into the scene, delineating their intellectual selves.

The John Lennon wall #johnlennonwall #10yearanniversary #prague

A post shared by Hasan Ahmed (@hasanahmedofficial) on

The famous #lenonwallprague #graffiti #prague #czechrepublic #hasansunita #10yearanniversary

A post shared by Sunita Marshall (@sunitamarshallofficial) on

These breathtaking photos of Sunita with the well-famed Prague Castle are surely the best photos you will see whole day.

#praguecastle #hasansunita #10yearanniversary #czechrepublic #prague????????

A post shared by Sunita Marshall (@sunitamarshallofficial) on

#praguecastle

A post shared by Sunita Marshall (@sunitamarshallofficial) on

Her dapper husband also posts a photo of himself standing with the castle behind his back.

The view, the clouds, the architecture and me #10yearanniversary #praguecastle

A post shared by Hasan Ahmed (@hasanahmedofficial) on

We all have known this picture from the internet. This levitating man is actually witnessed live by our favorite couple.

The most amazing thing I’ve seen today. How is this possible

A post shared by Sunita Marshall (@sunitamarshallofficial) on

They have managed to enjoy their trip to the fullest. Have a look at these cuties sitting in this red vintage car.

The couple goes out on a date in the waters of the Czech Republic for their anniversary.

The amount of love this photo and its caption is infinite. Cuties!

Sunita and Hasan have then decided to visit Amsterdam to take flabbergasting photos.

The lovely #amsterdam

A post shared by Sunita Marshall (@sunitamarshallofficial) on

Have a look at this aesthetic city.

Hello Amsterdam

A post shared by Hasan Ahmed (@hasanahmedofficial) on

The tulip garden happens to be their next stop. The starlet and Hasan look equally comely. These photos are literally oozing love.

And respect #keukanhofgardens

A post shared by Hasan Ahmed (@hasanahmedofficial) on

The couple has taken this photo in one of the world’s largest flower gardens, Keukenhof, in Southern Holland.

#keukenhofgardens @hasanahmedofficial #holland

A post shared by Sunita Marshall (@sunitamarshallofficial) on

Just look at this cutie.

#keukenhofgardens #holland #netherlands????????

A post shared by Sunita Marshall (@sunitamarshallofficial) on

And this side pose of her dapper husband looks great too.

Keukenhof

A post shared by Hasan Ahmed (@hasanahmedofficial) on

Zaanse Schans is the site which exhibits the historic windmills of the Netherlands. The cutest couple sits beside the river, delineating gorgeous windmills in the background.

#zaanseschans #holland #windmills #beautiful @hasanahmedofficial

A post shared by Sunita Marshall (@sunitamarshallofficial) on

Our beloved thespian, Sunita Marshall posts a photo of herself having food in candlelight. Such a graceful woman.

#candlelightdinner #shinnyhappyface #prague????????

A post shared by Sunita Marshall (@sunitamarshallofficial) on

We wish this couple a very happy and blessed life ahead.

What are your views on the story? Tell us in the comments below.

