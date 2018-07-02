In Pictures: Urwa Hocane’s Delightful Pre-Birthday Party

Having started off as a Video jokey from ARY Musik, Urwa Hocane went on to become one of the most admired actresses of Pakistan. Albeit being an owner of a gorgeous personality, she also knows how to act with absolute mastery. She has started her acting career with ARY’s ‘Meri Ladli’, where she acted alongside Sajal Aly and Ahsan Khan. The drama has gained a large following internationally and is critically acclaimed. It has been crowned as one of the most watched TV serial with the highest TRP at the time of its broadcast.

On the occasion of her 27th Birthday, her super hubby, Farhan Saeed has planned a delightful birthday party for her which appears to be a small affair in lieu of a gigantic ceremonial birthday event. Only the close friends and family members have been invited to her pre-birthday party including her little sister, Mawra Hocane, the fashion mogul Farieha Altaf, the stunning Iqra Aziz and others.

Our favorite VJ turned actress looks surreal, donned in a beautiful pink dress with her hair untied.

From the cupcakes, decor and the cake, every constituent of the party has been absolutely on point.

The birthday girl stands with Pakistan’s fashion magnate, Frieha Altaf and the astounding. Mawra Hocane, all dolled up in a white off-shoulder outfit.

This beauteous cake cutting video exhibits the cutie Urwa and her talented husband, Farhan Saeed, all smiles for the celebration.

The new face of the second installment of Jawani Phir Nahi Ani, Mawra Hocane has put up a photo of herself holding Urwa’s hand on the instance of her birthday with a heartfelt note. She writes, “This is us. Holding hands since forever till forever inshAllah. Happy Birthday my Darling sister. Undoubtedly the best person in my life, so blessed & lucky that you were born & I have you forever! I love you. I love you. I love you”

The starlet has been offered a Bollywood movie, Azhar, opposite Emraan Hashmi, which she politely declined saying that she didn’t want to do any sort of bold scenes. Her starrer, Punjab Nahi Jaungi has collected an abundance of awards locally and it has become one of the pioneer Pakistani movies to garner fame internationally. She has accumulated exceptional praise for her stellar acting in Rangreza alongside the dapper Bilal Ashraf and Gohar Rasheed. Under the banner of ARY Films, Rangreza has been the most expensive movie of 2017.

We wish and we pray, may the starlet live a beautiful life with love and happiness galore and uber contentment. What are your views on this story? Have your say in the comments section below.

