In Videos: Stars Galore At Ambanis’ Engagement Celebration

The name of Mukesh Ambani and his family is not new to the people who are well-aware of the B’ Town. Mukesh is one of the richest people in the entire world with a net worth of about 40.6 billion USD. The father of two boys and a girl is a well-celebrated personality in India who has money involved in variable businesses including the Bollywood film industry. He also owns an Indian Premier League team and has prominent celebrities as his friends.

On the occasion of his son, Akash Ambani’s engagement, Mukesh has made sure to invite all the A-list celebrities to enthrall the ceremony making it a grand affair. The engagement venue has shimmered with stars galore as it exhibited national and international celebrities donned in their most exquisite attires to look uber fascinating.

Our favorite ‘Desi girl’, Priyanka Chopra takes out some time from her busy schedule for the Ambanis’ engagement. The ‘Close’ singer and PC’s beau, Nick Jonas also graces the engagement party with his presence.

Another astounding couple, Shahid Kapoor and Mira, makes sure to put on outfits to complement each other.

Rani Mukherji looks adorable in her traditional outfit. She pulls off the red lip shade with complete mastery.

Shraddha Kapoor is all glittering with her beauteous Lengha. She is all smiles for the cameras, absolute cutie!

What a gentleman Tiger Shroff actually is! He stands with his partner, Disha Patani, walks with her as she leaves and comes again for solo shots.

Junior Shah Rukh, Aryan Khan, being a responsible eldest child, comes with his mother, Gauri Khan, to the engagement looking suave.

Our Anjali from the well-famed DDLJ and the man behind many actors’ career, Karan Johar come together for the party.

Alia Bhatt delineates a character from a princess movie as she walks from her car to the engagement venue. She is the perfect definition of beauty and cuteness.

The well known ‘Chandra Mukkhi’ from Devdas, comes to the ceremony with her hubby, proving to be an evergreen diva.

The ‘Sanju’ sensation, Ranbir Kapoor marks his presence with momma Neetu Singh.

The dapper Aamir Khan, looking breathtaking in white, arrives the party with his better half.

Supermom and super dad with their cute little daughter arrive at the party to have a little photo session before entering the grand engagement.

We can’t help drooling over these cuties from the B’ Town. Parineeti, Siddhart, and Aditya look stunning with each other. They come one after another for the solo photos.

The guest list has not just been confined to the actors, Indian cricketer, Zaheer Khan also joins the party with his Chak De! India spouse, Sagarika Ghatke.

What a fabulous sight! Shah Rukh Khan, Ayran Khan and Gauri Khan together in front of the cameras, looking chic.

One of the richest family in India means one of the grandest events in the history. We present to you, the flabbergasting view from inside of the venue.

The Jori comes hand-in-hand, giving us absolute couple goals. An entry like this makes us all regret for not being invited to the show.

Parineeti, Shraddha, and Sidharth are undoubtedly having a fine time amidst all the performances and fun.

The maestro, Shah Rukh Khan does what he does the best. In the midst of hosting the ceremony, he pulls the leg of groom’s younger brother. Have a look.

What an evening! All these A-list stars shaking their legs on the upbeat numbers to welcome bride and groom of the evening.

The immensely talented, Harshdeep Kaur posts a video on her official Instagram account delineating her performance for the beautiful young couple.

The veteran singer, Shankar Mahadevan joins Harshdeep to dedicate this song to Mukesh Ambani and his daughter Isha.

We are hands down super excited for the wedding ceremony of these cuties! What do you think about this story? Have your say in the comments section below.

Comments

comments