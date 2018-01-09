Our Qurban lead Iqra Aziz is in the news these days after her beach pictures while holidaying with her family went viral on social media. Because of which she was brutally bashed by her fans and haters alike for wearing revealing clothes.

Iqra, however, staying unabated by the comments had a befitting reply for all her haters saying that the public should only concentrate on an actor’s work:

“This is not the first time this has happened in the industry, people have criticized a lot of celebs for these reasons .They do not realize that just like them these celebrities have their personal lives as well where they can do whatever they want to. Appreciating one for the efforts they do and how much hard work is required behind a single drama or scene is what they should be lauded for.”

Iqra Aziz is one of the youngest and rapidly emerging talent of the industry with her current role as “Heer” in Qurban being a palpable proof of it.

