“And It’s A Wrap For Fahad And Mawra” #JPNA2

The second installment of Jawani Phir Nahi Aani is arguably the most anticipated flick of 2018 because of its adroit cast and subtle direction. The movie is shot in two fragments; in Istanbul and in Dubai. Whole cast and crew have come back to Pakistan following their Istanbul spell, earlier this year. Protagonists, Ahmed Ali Butt, Mawra Hocane, Fahad Mustafa, Humayun Saeed, Kubra Khan and Vasay Chaudhry have been posting photos and videos on their social media accounts from their shooting spree and their off-camera time.

Recently, the prima donna, Mawra Hocane has posted a video on her Instagram account. The video divulges that she and Fahad Mustafa are supposedly done with their part of the shooting. Mawra has always exhibited sheer excitement towards Nadeem Beyg’s upcoming visual treat since this happens to be her debut Pakistani movie.

On the instance of their final shooting day, the director, Nadeem Beyg has also posted a photo of himself with the Jeeto Pakistan sensation, Fahad Mustafa, delineating pure wishes for the heartthrob.

Fahad has also expressed his excitement for the second edition of extensively successful, Jawani Phir Nahi Aani.

???????? #JPNA2 @mawrellous A post shared by Fahad Mustafa (@mustafafahad26) on Apr 24, 2018 at 5:07am PDT

Our favorite diva, Mawra Hocane has also posted a selfie with the crew with the caption, “And it’s a Wrap for my first Pakistani film. Life’s Good!”

Ahmed Ali Butt, Fahad Mustafa, Humayun Saeed and Vasay Chaudhary look exceptionally classy, studded in exquisite apparels in the official poster which has come out in November.

The movie is coming out on this Eid Ul Azha but its vibe is extraordinarily strong and not just the celebs working in the movie are excited, spectators are also eagerly waiting for the visual treat.

