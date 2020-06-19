Jalan starts off with a fascinating episode

ARY Digital never ceases to amaze its spectators by bringing pristine yet powerful storylines proving the right actors, script, and direction can literally do wonders. ARY Digital’s latest drama, Jalan is surely an exemplar of flamboyant actors combined with a moving story, making it an absolute hit amid viewers in Pakistan and abroad.

Apart from its exceptional television viewership, the first episode of the drama has instantly garnered millions of views on YouTube. It is mainly due to the presence of exceptionally talented actors in the ensemble cast and an immensely captivating storyline right from the start.

Jalan starts with Asfandyar falling in love with Misha at first sight, so much so that he convinces his sister to ask for her hand immediately. After the consultation, Misha’s parents accept Asfandyar’s proposal for her.

In a parallel universe, Ahmer and Nisha are not only cousins, but they also love each other. Despite her daughter’s grievances, Ahmer’s mother decides to take her son’s relation to the next level with his engagement.

Albeit being sisters, both Misha and Nisha have contrary natures. Misha is always so polite, welcoming, and empathetic, but her younger sister, Nisha is selfish, greedy, and outspoken. When Ahmer brings her flowers, apologizing if they were soggy, she replied had he brought expensive flowers, they would not have dulled, insulting his good intention and love. She also grabs the dress Misha had ordered saying it looks good on her, leaving Misha with the dress she had not even ordered.

But that’s not all; Nisha gets so furious and jealous of Asfandyar’s proposal for Misha that she asks her parents to cancel the wedding. She misbehaves with her mother in front of the guests and snatches Misha’s phone while she was talking to Asfandyar, telling him to call some other time. Later, she sarcastically apologizes from Asfandyar with a video message.

With the engagement ring in her hand and looking at her sister’s life, she wonders if Ahmer can provide her everything she has ever dreamt of?

