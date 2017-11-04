Strength comes only through continuous efforts and struggles. Without struggle, one cannot achieve anything in life.

Jatan is an ARY’s exclusive drama serial which shows never ending struggle of Arzoo’s life.

Arzoo is surrounded with negative people who always create trouble in her life. Where Arzoo only feels secure with Zahir, who is the love of her life.

Saba making a love triangle shares the same feeling as Arzoo’s for Zahir.

Arzoo’s step mother and her cousins do not want her to be happy in her life and thus creates hurdles in every step of her life.

To make her life more miserable, her step mother Sitara gets involved with Zahir too.

Arzoo’s every step towards achieving her goal of justice requires sacrifice, suffering and struggle.

Will Arzoo’s struggle help her to achieve her goals? Will her life be peaceful as she wants to?

Director: Arshila Hussian

Writer: Nusrat Shamshad

CAST :

Rida Isfahani as Arzoo

Babar Khan as Zahir

Natalia Owais as Saba

Sajid Shah as Ilyas

Imran Bukhari as Faraz

Saman Abid as Sitara

Farah Nadeem as Shaista

Sangeeta,

Majida, and Other.

Watch ‘JATAN’ Monday to Friday at 10 :30 pm only on ARY Digital. If you have missed any of the episodes watch them here

Comments

comments