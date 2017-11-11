11 Nov
0

The first part of the movie is currently being shot in Turkey with the audience anxiously waiting for it. The Film features  Humayun Saeed, Fahad Mustufa, Vasay Chaudhry, Ahmed Ali Butt, Kubra Khan, Mawra Hoccane, Sarwat Gillani and Uzma Hassan in the lead roles.

Lets catch a few glimpses of JPNA’s shoot straight from the cast’s Instagram!

#bismillah #firstclap #jawaniphirnahiani2 #JPNA2 @sixxsigmaplus @aryfilmsofficial

A post shared by Ahmad Ali (@ahmedalibutt) on

The cast is sure having fun!

Ahmed is having a good time, visiting the city along with shoot.

Filming in Istanbul #JPNA2

A post shared by Fahad Mustafa (@mustafafahad26) on

Dapper, we must say!

Shooting vibes! #istanbul #filmshoot #jpna2

A post shared by Sarwat Gilani Mirza (@sarwatg) on

#film #jpna2

A post shared by Sarwat Gilani Mirza (@sarwatg) on

@sarwatg @uzmakhanofficial #istanbullove ????????

A post shared by Uzma Khan ???? (@uzmakhanofficial) on

These ladies are off to something really interesting and we are intrigued!

These stars are going full speed with their project, adding new faces to JPNA’s sequel we are hoping of another successful feather in ARY films cap.

With this and a lot more to come, stay tuned!

Mishaal Siddiqui
Mishaal is a lifestyle editor at ARY Digital who loves to take a dig into whatever is happening in the industry. A writer, dreamer and media enthusiast.

