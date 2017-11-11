Jawaani Phir nahi Ani shooting begins in Turkey!
The first part of the movie is currently being shot in Turkey with the audience anxiously waiting for it. The Film features Humayun Saeed, Fahad Mustufa, Vasay Chaudhry, Ahmed Ali Butt, Kubra Khan, Mawra Hoccane, Sarwat Gillani and Uzma Hassan in the lead roles.
Lets catch a few glimpses of JPNA’s shoot straight from the cast’s Instagram!
The cast is sure having fun!
Ahmed is having a good time, visiting the city along with shoot.
Dapper, we must say!
These ladies are off to something really interesting and we are intrigued!
These stars are going full speed with their project, adding new faces to JPNA’s sequel we are hoping of another successful feather in ARY films cap.
With this and a lot more to come, stay tuned!