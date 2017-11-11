The first part of the movie is currently being shot in Turkey with the audience anxiously waiting for it. The Film features Humayun Saeed, Fahad Mustufa, Vasay Chaudhry, Ahmed Ali Butt, Kubra Khan, Mawra Hoccane, Sarwat Gillani and Uzma Hassan in the lead roles.

Lets catch a few glimpses of JPNA’s shoot straight from the cast’s Instagram!

#bismillah #firstclap #jawaniphirnahiani2 #JPNA2 @sixxsigmaplus @aryfilmsofficial A post shared by Ahmad Ali (@ahmedalibutt) on Nov 8, 2017 at 12:39am PST

The cast is sure having fun!

#bismillah Day 2! Aur chai.. #jawaniphirnahiani2 #JPNA2 @sixsigmaentertainment @aryfilmsofficial #istanbul #turkey A post shared by Ahmad Ali (@ahmedalibutt) on Nov 8, 2017 at 9:03pm PST

Day3! @nadeembaigdirector and #sulemanrazaq #jawaniphirnahiani2 #JPNA2 @aryfilmsofficial @sixsigmaentertainment #pakistancinema #films #madeinpakistan A post shared by Ahmad Ali (@ahmedalibutt) on Nov 10, 2017 at 1:18am PST

Ahmed is having a good time, visiting the city along with shoot.

Filming in Istanbul #JPNA2 A post shared by Fahad Mustafa (@mustafafahad26) on Nov 7, 2017 at 7:04am PST

Dapper, we must say!

Shooting vibes! #istanbul #filmshoot #jpna2 A post shared by Sarwat Gilani Mirza (@sarwatg) on Nov 9, 2017 at 12:59am PST

#film #jpna2 A post shared by Sarwat Gilani Mirza (@sarwatg) on Nov 9, 2017 at 11:54am PST

@sarwatg @uzmakhanofficial #istanbullove ???????? A post shared by Uzma Khan ???? (@uzmakhanofficial) on Nov 8, 2017 at 10:34pm PST

These ladies are off to something really interesting and we are intrigued!

These stars are going full speed with their project, adding new faces to JPNA’s sequel we are hoping of another successful feather in ARY films cap.

With this and a lot more to come, stay tuned!

