This B’Town diva is Jeeto Pakistan’s fan!

Crowned as Pakistan’s only game show which accumulates people from all over the country, ARY Digital’s Jeeto Pakistan has been undisputedly the most watched television game show of the entire 2018 for all the right reasons.

The show depicts people from all over the country performing immersive yet funny tasks to get prizes ranging from washing machines and microwaves to bikes, cars and 50 Tola gold. Steered by the heartthrob, Fahad Mustafa, this show does not only have games, but it also carries different genres of questions that can get participants to win perhaps a car or even a handsome amount of gold.

The fans of Jeeto Pakistan not only watch the show with total concentration, they even re-enact their favorite dialogues and moments through different dubbing smartphone applications to show their admiration for the show. Let’s have a look at a few videos.

A few of Jeeto Pakistan’s fans also dress like the dapper host of the show.

And then this happened during a live Jeeto Pakistan show in November 2018.

And it brought about a flood of people recreating this moment.

Not just in Pakistan, Jeeto Pakistan is binge watched by a huge populace in India as well. Don’t believe us? Have a look for yourself.

Well, that’s not all! The surreal B’Town singer, Neha Kakkar, known for her duet ‘Dil Diyan Gallan’ with Atif Aslam, also happens to be a staunch fan of Jeeto Pakistan. She has taken to Instagram today to post a video of herself and singer Vibhor Parashar act out the same moment from Jeeto Pakistan.

Fahad Mustafa himself is one of the many reasons Jeeto Pakistan is an absolute success. His suave looks and his witty punch lines are not the only factors that make him everybody’s favorite, but his withstanding and consistent energy takes the show to a whole new level of awesomeness.

We wish Fahad and the entire team of Jeeto Pakistan a very best of luck for all the successful years to come.

