What to expect from the “Next-Level” of Jeeto Pakistan?

Just like you all, we are equally excited for the brand new edition of Jeeto Pakistan, led by the super-energetic, Fahad Mustafa himself. A few teasers have been released and they just increased the anticipation even more. The first teaser delineates the host walking to a bike in the middle of nowhere, only to start it and rush towards somewhere important.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARY Digital (@arydigital.tv)

The second teaser opens into our own version of Indiana Jones aka Fahad Mustafa, exploring through a forest, looking keenly for obstacles. As soon as he thinks he has escaped, the tree trunk surprises him with full force.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARY Digital (@arydigital.tv)

In the next teaser, he could be seen hanging and climbing the bars of a strong metal structure in what appears to be a dystopian place, going towards the goal. However, the goal seems pretty difficult to attain.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARY Digital (@arydigital.tv)

Inspired by Tom Cruise, he plans on completing the stunt all by himself. However, his stunt seems naearly impossible.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARY Digital (@arydigital.tv)

Just when the people were on the edge of their seats, the heartthrob publishes the trailer of the new and improved Jeeto Pakistan on his Instagram account. It shows him traveling through the jungle, mountains, and an abandoned industry. Dodging all obstacles, he then enters the new arena of Jeeto Pakistan on a bike, in style.

Related: Jeeto Pakistan is coming with the BANG: Fahad Mustafa

About the transformed next level of Jeeto Pakistan, he explains the show will include a jungle, a bunch of obstacles, water, and much more, because “everything has changed in Jeeto Pakistan.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fahad Mustafa (@mustafafahad26)

What about Jeeto Pakistan are you looking forward to, the most? Have your say in the comments’ section below.