Jeremy Mclellan Asks Nail-Biting Questions

Jeremy Mclellan happens to be the only ‘Gora’ who is a Pakistani at heart. The social media humorist is known for his ultimate Biryani obsession and his admiration for the Pindi Boys. Jeremy’s love for Pakistan has brought him to the very land and he has spent quite a fabulous time here. From bike rides to wearing Shalwar Kameez, our favorite stand-up comedian has exhibited absolute mastery in all instances.

Furthermore, the satirist never misses an opportunity to speak to and for the Pakistani populace. Most of his tweets and Facebook posts either incorporate Pakistan and the people of Pakistan or are directed towards Pakistanis. Jeremy often lays stress on Pakistani politics and he also feels no reluctance to raise his voice against social injustices our country possesses.

Albeit portraying seriousness ample times, the comedian amuses all his fans with his subtle humor that leads them to love him even more.

He has officially been the person who is responsible for starting a gigantic debate over Biryani on November 19, 2017.

Let’s solve this once and for all — Jeremy McLellan (@JeremyMcLellan) November 19, 2017

After a flabbergasting tie between the two, he has just posted yet another poll and it got all his fans pretty confused. Let’s have a look at this baffling question.

Which is better? — Jeremy McLellan (@JeremyMcLellan) May 4, 2018

Almost all the responses are quite whimsical.

Jeremy is trying to divide us ???????? — Abdullah ???? (@IamEbdol) May 4, 2018

Please stop dividing ppl of this country over such sensitive issues, RohAfza, Biryani etc … families are suffering bcoz of preference of potato in biryani #EnoughIsEnough pic.twitter.com/jY1a1L38OO — Osman Khan (@Osman303) May 4, 2018

We wonder if there’s any.

Damn Jeremy, is there anything u don’t know about us — Sofiology (@sofiologyy) May 4, 2018

Soon after he posted this poll, he added that the winner will have to compete with another strong contender.

The winner will compete with lassi in the next round — Jeremy McLellan (@JeremyMcLellan) May 4, 2018

As one of his fans said that Sattu might also be judged and he instantly posted yet another nail-biting poll. Have a look to get stunned.

Which is better? — Jeremy McLellan (@JeremyMcLellan) May 4, 2018

His twitter poll has gotten immense feedback.

Look , lassi for sure . It’s creamy , white and sweet of course . Sattu is a bit grainy…. like sand . But people like it too . — Shafaq Zubair (@iamShafaq) May 4, 2018

Sattu destroys lassi in every category — Saad Art (@SaadArt_) May 4, 2018

Lassi can be meethi or namkeen but sattu would always be of a singular taste. Those who tried sattu would never vote lassi. — Aun Naqvi (@R1zAun) May 5, 2018

And then there are those who wanted to be unbiased.

I cant decide — Tarun singh baghel (@Tarunsinghbaghe) May 5, 2018

Tough call, — Mehdi (@mehdi72) May 5, 2018

Well, well! Having garnered utmost love from Pakistan, Jeremy proves himself a true ambassador of Pindi Boys. Literally! May the desi in his heart grows with every passing day.

What are your views on the story? Tell us in the comments below.

