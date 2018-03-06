Jimmy Kimmel, the producer of famous Jimmy Kimmel Live took the center of the stage as he hosted yet another Oscars, the 90th Academy Awards earlier today. Celebrities, prior to the show, wished Kimmel well for the successful execution. Legendary, Jimmy Fallon told how people were actually confusing him for Kimmel.

.@jimmykimmel is gonna crush it tonight! And I’m riding on it since most people think I’m @jimmykimmel. #Oscars — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) March 4, 2018

When the presence of Jimmy Kimmel in the place of a host was announced, he said, “If you think we screwed up the ending this year, wait until you see what we have planned for the 90th-anniversary show!” Of course, he must be referring to the infamous award mix-up when the announcer mistakenly named ‘La La Land’ as the best movie instead of ‘Moonlight’. Nobody ever hosted the Oscars consecutive years since Billy Crystal in 1997-98. Kimmel made a video depicting ‘What could go wrong?’

The host started off his monologue with, “This year, when you hear your name called, don’t get up right away,” referring to last award function’s mishap. He laughed, “What happened last year was unfortunate,” he went on. “I’m hopeful that things will go smoothly tonight. This is a big one, this is the 90th Academy Awards.” The master of ceremony pointed Harvey Weinstein who had been expelled from the Academy after sexual harassment allegations. He said, “We can’t let bad behavior slide anymore. The world is watching us, we need to set an example.”

The emcee joked about the US president, Donald Trump to describe the movie, ‘Get Out’ as “the greatest three-quarters of a movie ever.” “Whose kneecaps did Tonya Harding have to break to get that kind of dream casting?” He said while he pointed Margot Robbie in the audience. He referred to the Vice president of America saying, “We don’t make films like ‘Call Me by Your Name’ to make money, we make them upset Mike Pence.” He also invited Dame Helen Mirren along with a Jet Ski on the stage and said that the Jet Ski was for someone who gives the shortest speech.

Referring to the new worldwide favorite, ‘Black Panther’ he said, “In the 47 minutes since tonight’s show started, Black Panther has made another $48m at the box office.” “Black Panther has been so successful at the box office, it’s already the favorite to not get nominated next year,” he added.

By the end of 90th Academy Awards, Jimmy Kimmel proved to be true to his words. He actually gave away a jet ski to the best costume designer Mark Bridges for making the shortest award acceptance speech.

Hands down! Jimmy Kimmel is the person who has the oomph to let excitement ooze out of all the spectators.

