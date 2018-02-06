“Junoonis all over the world have been wanting me and Ali Azmat to work together.” Said Salman Ahmed, in an interview with ARY Digital.

It’s been twelve years since the Junoon trio appeared together. Salman got in touch with Ali Azmat and Brian O’Connell in order to invite them to a reunion because of Junoon’s 25th anniversary. 2018 also marks the 20th anniversary of their most successful album, ‘Azaadi,’ which defined Sufi-rock and started a music revolution in Pakistan.

The band also won the Best international group award in India, leaving behind Backstreet Boys and Prodigy for ‘Azaadi’. Moreover, Junoon was the first rock band to play at United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

“Our song ‘Sayonee’ from the album ‘Azaadi’ is the most recorded Pakistani song across the border, so much so that it has to be featured in a new Bollywood movie, which shows the timeless and ageless power of Junoon’s music, ” Salman told.

According to Salman, Junoon also wants to show Pakistan’s rich cultural heritage to the world. He, along with the two Junoon members and other artists plans to play loud rock guitars and sing the poetry of Bulleh Shah and Allama Iqbal in his next endeavor. “The future project will be directed to give Pakistanis the message of brotherhood, unity, and goodwill.” He said.

Moreover, a New York producer, Neil Berg ( The Twelve/ Grumpy old men), and his company have signed a contract with Salman based on his autobiography and success of Junoon to produce a musical for Broadway. Neil Berg and ‘The Broadway All-Stars’ invited Salman as a special guest to sing ‘Imagine’ by John Lennon Live onstage in front of a packed New York audience who gave Salman a standing ovation.

The musical will feature Junoon’s hit songs and is the first western musical to be based on a Pakistani musician/composer’s life story.

