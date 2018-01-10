Justice for Zainab: The incidents of rape, kidnapping and child abuse have made us question the authorities of their responsibility for the people.

The residents of Kasur protested on roads for the incident that took place forcing all markets to shut down.

Immediately following the incident and protest rally that turned violent in Kasur, many celebrities took to social media to speak out against this tragedy.

Zainab i am so sorry. I am ashamed of what has happened to you. I pray that those people die the most difficult death and burn in hell.

I can’t even imagine the agony her family must be going through.#JusticeForZainab — Faysal Quraishi (@faysalquraishi) January 10, 2018

Feel sorry for you mera bacha.

Justice has to be served this time.

May Allah rest your soul in peace. Ameen#JusticeForZainab — Fahad Mustafa (@fahadmustafa26) January 10, 2018

In this day and age where everything and everyone is scrutinised and shamed, why are we always unable to find Murderers & Rapists! We should not forget this!!!! The perpetrator should be burnt or hanged !!!!!! #JusticeForZainab — MAWRA HOCANE (@MawraHocane) January 10, 2018

7 year kid… this is sickening. Are v humans! Find the culprit and punish him in such a way tht nobody cud ever imagine to do this again.

#JusticeForZainab pic.twitter.com/vPNOyDhEQU — Dr. Shaista Lodhi (@IamShaistaLodhi) January 10, 2018

Sorry to have failed you Zainab. Hurts to know that you’ve probably joined a list of victims who’s perpetrators will forever roam free. Yet our leaders tweet in remorse? Sickened and ashamed. The Govt HAS to bring the culprits task. Now. #JusticeForZainab — Anoushey Ashraf (@Anoushey_a) January 10, 2018

At a loss for words today. #JusticeForZainab — Bilal Khan (@bilalkhan) January 10, 2018

My heart goes out to Zainab and her family. It is important to address these issues and bring the people responsible to justice. We must stand united as society against such barbaric crimes. #JusticeForZainab pic.twitter.com/n3ANTVRcJh — Sanam Baloch (@SanamBalochREAL) January 10, 2018

Zainab we are sorry #JusticeForZainab — Waseem Badami (@WaseemBadami) January 10, 2018

At times like this, being speechless .. disgusted is an understatement. Everyone is so caught up in the ” big wars” that the basics are forgotten.. or maybe just disregarded. Kiya Zaroori hai ke Humhe Hamesha ek Dhamake ki zaroorat ho.. to pay attention? #JusticeForZainab pic.twitter.com/Fhiv3Rp29E — Kubra Khan Official (@KubraMKhan) January 10, 2018

Just heard this horrific news, this happens way too often in our world and it’s time we demand change and justice! We need to raise our boys to be men, we need to raise our children to live in a world that is equal, a world with justice. We must fight! #JusticeForZainab pic.twitter.com/oG0UxlcOZY — Hadiqa Kiani (@Hadiqa_Kiani) January 10, 2018

I am at loss of words right now. While i was enjoying my time out from work and pakistan i came across this on social media. The first thing after praying for Zainab and her family which came to my mind was, where do we stand as an individual, as a human being? #justiceforzainab pic.twitter.com/dkmpnVbeqG — Iqra Aziz (@IqraAziz13) January 10, 2018

How could someone even think of doing something this cruel?! This is just too painful! Will this go under the rug just like the other incident in Kasur? Had those people been taken to task maybe we wouldn’t be trending #JusticeForZainab today! — Haroon Shahid (@HaroonsMusic) January 10, 2018

Ya Allah is qadar Zulm or Jahalat! We should truly truly be ashamed of ourselves as a Nation. What’s the point for #JusticeForZainab when there are countless Rape & Murder cases in line for justice? @pid_gov @GovtOfPunjab Devastated! — MAWRA HOCANE (@MawraHocane) January 10, 2018

At loss of words … for Zainab and the females gender ???????????? #RaiseYourVoice #JusticeForZainab pic.twitter.com/XdwN7xTOfC — Hareem ‘Eman’ Farooq (@FarooqHareem) January 10, 2018

#JusticeForZainab…..As vocal as i am, I dont know how to put my feelings into words about this…. I really don’t! — Hamza Ali Abbasi (@iamhamzaabbasi) January 9, 2018

What a sick and depraved society we live in where even a seven year old is not safe.The evil scum deserve everything that is coming to them. Lets root this obscenity out once and for all #JusticeforZainab #zerotolerance #enoughisenough #Timesup — MehwishHayat (@MehwishHayat) January 10, 2018

How does one even begin to process this. The eleventh case of abduction, rape and murder of a child in Kasur. In just this last year. In the district responsible for the largest child abuse scandal in Pakistan’s history. My God, Zainab. Our collective apathy failed you. — Osman Khalid Butt (@aClockworkObi) January 10, 2018

Our leaders in power do jack. If they were doing their jobs right, non of this would be happening but all they care about is getting their seats and positions and making money. How can they ask questions when they are ones who have to answer to public. Pathetic https://t.co/viqKslYd5j — Jerjees Seja (JJ) (@Jerjees) January 10, 2018

Truth is Zainab could be anyone of our children. & we would be helpless. Why? Because we allow sick patriarchal, feudal ideas to exist about women, because we fail to educate our boys how to respect, love & feel, towards girls & women. Because our laws do NOT protect our children — Nadia Jamil (@NJLahori) January 9, 2018

Find him, kill him, kill him again, kill him till no One in this country can dare to do this sort of thing!

My heart aches ????#JusticeForZainab @CMShehbaz — Farhan Saeed (@farhan_saeed) January 10, 2018

