You don’t find love, it finds you!

The story revolves around Ujala, Mohsin and Faria. Ujala is a girl who belongs to a poor family whose marriage was fixed with her cousin in their childhood. They have never seen each other.

Kashif’s brother who always runs after money tries to get Ujala married to a man with low caliber, right at the time of marriage; Ujala’s cousin Mohsin along with his mother appears. He is the one with whom her marriage was fixed.He signs the nikkah paper under family pressure to save Ujala’s life.

They are married on papers only. Mohsin hates Ujala and never wants to see her.

Faria is another main lead of the story who loves Mohsin and is getting married to him. Mohsin has never told her about his nikkah. She is a collage friend of Ujala and somehow finds the truth and leaves Mohsin.

Writer: Seema Sheikh

Director: Umer Gulzari & Muhammad Shafiq

Cast:

Daniyal Afzal as Mohsin Raza

Maryam Fatima as Ujala

Yashma Gil as Faria

Adnan Saeed as Kashif

Javeria Ajmal as Savera

Tasneem Ansari

Naeem Malik

Rubina Arif

Saman Abid

Naeema Garaj

Anita Camphor

Fareeda Shabir

Asma Shiraz

Mohsin Gilani

Timings :

Watch “Kab Mere kehlaoge” Mon – Thursday at 7:00 pm on ARY Digital. If you have missed any of the episodes watch them here

Comments

comments