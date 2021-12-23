Meet Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain’s son, Kabir Hussain

Iqra Aziz reposted the photo of her son Kabir Hussain from his newly-made Instagram account Thursday afternoon, unveiling the face of her and Yasir Hussain’s son five months after his birth.

The Qurban actress wrote, “Our hearts are full of love and we thought it’s time to share it with you All.” She went on to wish her baby on his fifth monthiversary.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IQRA AZIZ HUSSAIN???????? (@iiqraaziz)

The celebrity lovebirds got engaged in June 2019 when Yasir Hussain proposed to Iqra Aziz during an award show. The couple tied the knot in December 2019 in a daytime nikkah ceremony attended by celebrities, friends, and family.

Yasir Hussain stated that the family was blessed with the baby boy in July this year. He turned to Instagram to share the good news with his fans. He had shared an adorable snap of their son’s hand and revealed that they named him Kabir Hussain.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yasir Hussain (@yasir.hussain131)

“Alhamdulillah. Allah k hukum se hum Kabir Hussain ko khushamdeed kehty hain (By the grace of God, we welcome Kabir Hussain into the world),” he captioned the post.

“Can’t Explain the feeling Alhamdulillah,” Iqra wrote while sharing the first picture of her as a mother.

Earlier, Actress Iqra Aziz lauded co-celebrity Arij Fatyma for keeping her motherhood and professional life balanced.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IQRA AZIZ HUSSAIN???????? (@iiqraaziz)

“You have given me a million reasons to be proud of you,” the Ghairat actress said as quoted in a report. “My first ever drama was with her and she was the lead in it, she was the sweetest of all.”

She added: “Now seeing you as a mother and doing all of it with your job gives me huge motivation.”

Related: Iqra Aziz Takes You To A Trip To Cappadocia