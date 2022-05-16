Kaisi Teri Khudgharzi OST | Rahat Fateh Ali Khan feat. | Sehar Gul Khan

<iframe width=”860″ height=”484″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/7bpNRRrGwIg” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>

 

We have brought another contiguous tune for you to groove to! Listen to the OST of our new drama serial #KaisiTeriKhudgharzi !

Singer : Rahat Fateh Ali Khan feat. Sehar Gul Khan
Lyrics: Ali Imran
Composer: Asim Raza
Music: MusiCamp
Watch Kaisi Teri Khudgharzi every Wednesday at 8:00 PM, only on #ARYDigital

