Kami Sid’s ‘Rani’ Wins Big At ‘Outfest’ Los Angeles!

In the cinema industry full of charm and shimmer, few characters from the movies of relatively lesser budget leave their mark for a long period of time for all the perfect reasons. Similarly, the short film ‘Rani’ has accumulated infinite praise on various platforms across the country. Being the lead protagonist of the film, Kami Sid, plays a pivotal role in the film’s success with her immaculate acting and flamboyant expressions, along with powerful dialogues.

Rani is a visual treat about a transgender Pakistani woman, taking care of an abandoned baby. The film is shot excessively in Karachi and it sheds light on the social issues our country is facing today.

The thespian and social activist, Kami Sid, has emerged in the headlines for her photoshoot exhibiting the need of mainstreaming transgender community in the fashion industry of Pakistan. She has opted to be a part of this flick because she wanted to lay abundant stereotypes to rest.

Read Also: Kami Sid’s ‘Rani’ All Set To Feature In International Film Festival

The fame of this short film is not just confined to Pakistan, it has been screened in a number of film festivals throughout the world. Rani has been selected for its stellar story in festivals like NBC Universal Short Film Festival, Rhode Island Intl Film Festival, Outfest, Newport Beach Film Festival, Caamfest and Asian American Intel Film festival. The flick has managed to reach to the semi-finals in NBC Universal Short Film Festival and is scheduled to be screened on the 15th of August in New York.

Rani has recently become the winner of the Fox Inclusion Short Award, at Outfest Los Angeles! The 14-minute visual treat is loved by the entire audience present at the venue. We have reached out to the lead protagonist, Kami Sid, to know how does she feel about this huge victory. She says, “I feel very lucky that I became a part of this film. My character in the movie is unprecedented and the entire shooting process has been an absolute delight.” She goes on to say that she had no clue that the movie will set new milestones in the history of Pakistani cinema. “My friends and family living in the US are extremely happy to see that a softer image of Pakistan has been portrayed through the movie,” she continues.

Rani touches upon the undisclosed topic of a transgender and her motherhood, making it a flick that will not be forgotten, anytime soon. We are certain that this movie will captivate the local and international audience for its adroitness and emotional appeal.

What are your views on this story? Have your say in the comments section below.

Comments

comments