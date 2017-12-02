Kanwar Arsalan and Fatima Effendi are giving us couple goals on their 5th anniversary!
The couple shared beautiful photoshoot on their Instagram accounts wishing each other “Happy Anniversary.”
Kanwar Arsalan and his wife celebrated their 5th anniversary recently by sharing lovely pictures on their Instagram accounts.
Couple goals anyone??
This picture made us say MashaAllah so many times!!
One of the most cute and good looking couple of the industry!
Saying it again and again just keeps the magic going!!
She captioned it ” Annoying me since 5 years” and we are just a little more in love with this couple!
My My My!! This is just so adorable !! <3
The couple of course, has left no stones unturned in telling us how strong their relationship is. We at ARY Digital congratulate the couple on completing 5 years together and wishing them to have many more years together!!