02 Dec
The couple shared beautiful photoshoot on their Instagram accounts wishing each other “Happy Anniversary.”

Kanwar Arsalan and his wife celebrated their 5th anniversary recently by sharing lovely pictures on their Instagram accounts.

Couple goals anyone??

Happy anniversary @fatimaeffendikanwar I luv u and will always do.

This picture made us say MashaAllah so many times!!

5 years together MashaAllah ??

One of the most cute and good looking couple of the industry!

Happy 5 years masha Allah ??? DhakDhak

Saying it again and again just keeps the magic going!!

Happy anniversary @fatimaeffendikanwar I luv u and will always do.

???????

She captioned it ” Annoying me since 5 years” and we are just a little more in love with this couple!

Annoying me since 5 years ??????

My My My!! This is just so adorable !! <3

?????? #k&f #anniversary2k17

The couple of course, has left no stones unturned in telling us how strong their relationship is. We at ARY Digital congratulate the couple on completing 5 years together and wishing them to have many more years together!!

 

Mishaal Siddiqui

Mishaal is a lifestyle editor at ARY Digital who loves to take a dig into whatever is happening in the industry. A writer, dreamer and media enthusiast.

