The couple shared beautiful photoshoot on their Instagram accounts wishing each other “Happy Anniversary.”

Happy Wedding Anniversary my love ?? 5 years of sheer happiness with you. Im glad I met you earlier so I could love you longer. May this bond get stronger and stronger with every year InshaAllah Ameen ???????????? @kanwararsalan A post shared by Fatima Effendi Kanwar (@fatimaeffendikanwar) on Nov 28, 2017 at 9:49pm PST

Kanwar Arsalan and his wife celebrated their 5th anniversary recently by sharing lovely pictures on their Instagram accounts.

Couple goals anyone??

Happy anniversary @fatimaeffendikanwar I luv u and will always do. A post shared by Kanwar Arsalan (@kanwararsalan) on Nov 29, 2017 at 10:25am PST

This picture made us say MashaAllah so many times!!

5 years together MashaAllah ?? A post shared by Fatima Effendi Kanwar (@fatimaeffendikanwar) on Nov 29, 2017 at 11:04am PST

One of the most cute and good looking couple of the industry!

Happy 5 years masha Allah ??? DhakDhak A post shared by Kanwar Arsalan (@kanwararsalan) on Nov 29, 2017 at 10:27am PST

Saying it again and again just keeps the magic going!!

??????? A post shared by Kanwar Arsalan (@kanwararsalan) on Nov 29, 2017 at 10:46am PST

She captioned it ” Annoying me since 5 years” and we are just a little more in love with this couple!

Annoying me since 5 years ?????? A post shared by Fatima Effendi Kanwar (@fatimaeffendikanwar) on Nov 29, 2017 at 11:19am PST

My My My!! This is just so adorable !! <3

?????? #k&f #anniversary2k17 A post shared by Fatima Effendi Kanwar (@fatimaeffendikanwar) on Nov 29, 2017 at 11:03pm PST

The couple of course, has left no stones unturned in telling us how strong their relationship is. We at ARY Digital congratulate the couple on completing 5 years together and wishing them to have many more years together!!

