Wishes pour in, as Karachi Kings lifts the PSL 5 trophy

Social media was flooded with congratulatory messages as Karachi Kings lifted Pakistan Super League (PSL)’s trophy for the first time ever on Tuesday at National Stadium.

KK fans and people from different walks of life congratulated the PSL 5 champions. A-list celebrities also took to social media to pay homage to the Kings of PSL.

The dapper, Humayun Saeed, posted a photo directly from the stadium with friends such as Adnan Siddiqui, Bilal Ashraf, Fakhar-e-Alam, Aijaz Aslam, and others.

He posted a bunch of photos after the victory and wrote, “Mubarak ho Karachi walo! Congratulations @salman_ary and the entire team of @karachikingsary. It has indeed been a long wait but totally worth it, Alhamdulillah! Wish @profdeano was also with us tonight.”

He was joined by Aijaz Aslam and Adnan Siddiqui to congratulate the team.

Fakhar-e-Alam, who was also hosting the PSL finale, put up a photo with other PSL officials who have come from abroad, donned in classy traditional outfits before the game.

He uploaded a video clip from the winning ceremony, as the Karachi sky shimmer from all the firework.

Actors like Fahad Mustafa and Faysal Quraishi congratulated the owner of Karachi Kings and the Founder and President of ARY Digital Network, Mr. Salman Iqbal on such a tremendous victory.

Ayesha Omar and Mehwish Hayat were also cheering for Karachi Kings’ to win the fifth installment of PSL.

A thrilling finale to the #HBLPSLV . A well deserved win for the Karachi Kings and a fitting tribute to their late coach, Dean Jones. He would really have been proud today! ????????????#KarachiKings #KKvLQ #PSL2020Final — Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) November 17, 2020

The Meray Paas Tum Ho sensation Adnan Siddiqui lauded the Man of the Match and Man of the Series, Babar Azam for his incredible performance.

All hail the lions of @KarachiKingsARY! Congratulations, champions of #PSL5. Well-deserved win! What a photo finish match! Kept us on the edge throughout. @babarazam258–man on fire! Incredible performance. Your genius has set the bar high for future players. Atta boy! — Adnan Siddiqui (@adnanactor) November 17, 2020

Ali Zafar, who had already predicted the new champions of PSL 5, wrote, “In the end we are all Pakistanis. Enjoy the life.”

Lahoriyo, Bhaee bhee Lahore se hai, laikin prediction prediction hoti hai ??????????? Is mein jazbaat ka koi amal dakhal nahin hota. Pichle 4 seasons ki bhee check ker lo. In the end we are all Pakistanis. Enjoy the life kero???????????? #KarachiKings #lahoreqalanders #PSL2020Final #Pakistan https://t.co/6LXRAQUEq1 — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) November 17, 2020

The voice behind the official anthem of PSL 5, Asim Azhar was clearly thrilled by the victory. He was watching the game with Fahad Mustafa, Sami Khan, Fahad Shaikh, Ayaz Samoo, and others.

YE HAI KARACHI ???????????????????? KARACHI IS THE CHAMPION!!!!! pic.twitter.com/dnvVLOof7d — Asim Azhar (@AsimAzharr) November 17, 2020

Pakistan’s National Bhabi, Shaniera Akram also wrote a couple of Tweets for the finale. Talking about Karachi she said, “PSL final day and just want to say how proud I am of our city for holding this event and bringing a much-needed exciting end to the year!! Karachi is a city that belongs to everyone.” She also paid homage to the late coach of Karachi Kings, Dean Jones.

Rewetteting a tweet shared by Dean’s spouse, Jane Jones, she prayed, “May his spirit live on forever in our hearts.”

All our love @Janey_Jones_ This one is for him. May his spirit live on forever in our hearts ???????????????? https://t.co/7zMIpA6UC5 — Shaniera Akram (@iamShaniera) November 17, 2020

In a nailbiting playoff, Karachi Kings beat Lahore Qalandars by 5 wickets to win the PSL 5 Trophy. This is KK’s first-ever PSL title.

What are your views on the story? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

