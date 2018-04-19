Karan Johar’s ‘Kalank’ To Feature Pakistani Locations

Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions is all set to release the long-awaited flick ‘Kalank’ which is being produced for 15 years. The movie exhibits an absolutely exceptional cast including veteran actor Sanjay Dutt with Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur. Meanwhile, Madhuri Dixit will be replacing Sridevi, grabbing the lead role. The directions of the movie are given by Abhishek Varman, who has directed the high grossing, ‘2 States’.

‘Kalank’, reportedly revolves around the era of 1940 and it might turn out to be another Indo-Pak partition story. Reports also suggest that the movie was initially being penned down by Kash Johar and he has even traveled to Lahore in search of locations.

“Kalank has been an emotional journey for me. It is a gem of an idea that I had nearly 15 years ago and a film that was in a pre-production stage helmed by my father. I am now proud to pass it onto the extremely capable and visionary hands of director Abhishek Varman. Kalank has a beautifully structured story by Shibani Bathija and an exceptionally fluid narrative and screenplay by Abhishek,” filmmaker Karan says.

Karan is not the only one who’s uber excited for the movie to come out, other thespians have also gotten their head over heels to share the news via Twitter.

KALANK- an EPIC DRAMA! So so sooo excited to be working with these phenomenal beautiful actors!!! Directed by my dearest friend #AbhishekVarman ???? Next year.. here we come.. @MadhuriDixit @Varun_dvn @sonakshisinha @duttsanjay #AdityaRoyKapoor pic.twitter.com/nyuRWy2hFd — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) April 18, 2018

Hands down! We are super excited about the movie that is being released today. This movie has become highly anticipated since the news of Pakistani locations in it divulged.

