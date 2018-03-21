‘Katto’, A Tale Of Dreams

In our society, every girl lives with a dream. Some dreams are as simple as getting married, and some are complex as getting married to a celebrity.

Katto, played by Almas Fidai, is a simple, innocent and a day-dreamer sort of fun loving girl, who is crazy after the Superstar Humayun Saeed and dream of getting married to him. But some dreams are so unrealistic to come true, leaving behind a pain of despair.

Sultan, played by Asad Mehmood is the guy who might not be in Katto’s dreams but was there in her fate.

And there are some who dream to be together and achieve it for life like Anarkali, played by Kaneez e Zainab and Sajila, played by Imran Bukhari.

And then there are some who are destined to be together, although it looks like a dream to be true like the story of Jugnoo (Ali Anjum)and Tara (Dur e Shahwar).

It’s a story of unexpected twists and turns of life and the power of family bonding to repair the damages.

Because in the end, life is nothing but a dream, and if you create your life with love, your dream becomes a masterpiece.

Written by:

Zoha Hassan

Directed by:

Shahid Aziz

Cast:

Almas Fidai

Zulqarnain Haider

Asad Mehmood

Sana Butt

Shahzad Raza

Kaneez-e-Zainab

Anita Kanfer

Imran Bukhari

Ali Anjum

Dur-e-Shahwar

Khurram Addi

Aisha Sanam Khan

Nayab Khan



Watch this roller coaster of emotions depicting love, happiness, and sorrow every Wednesday and Thursday at 7 pm, only on ARY Digital. The drama starts tonight.

Comments

comments