Aamina Sheikh is one of the most versatile actors of the entertainment industry. After seeing her in dramas like silvatien and daam we were excited when we first saw the trailers of the drama Khudgharz starring Aamina Sheikh, Sami Khan, Jibran Nasir and Mansha Pasha in lead roles.

Khudgarz – ARY Digital? coming soon on ARY Digital? Khudgarz – ARY Digital coming soon on ARY Digital Posted by ARY Digital on 11 Decembrie 2017

Produced by Next Level entertainment and Six sigma plus, the play is directed by Yasir Nawaz and written by Rida Bilal. Hassan played by Sami Khan is shown as a spoiled child who does not repect women. Junaid played by Jibran Nasir is a very positive character and is brought up by Hassan’s family. Ayera played by Aamina Sheikh is to get married to Hassan in an arranged marriage setup but Hassan disappears on the day of marriage and his family asks Junaid to marry Ayera and he does so.

Watch double episode of Khudgarz – ARY Digital starting Tue 19… Watch double episode of Khudgarz – ARY Digital starting Tue 19th Dec, from 8:00 to 10:00 pmOnly on ARY Digital Posted by ARY Digital on 16 Decembrie 2017

As the trailers portray, we see a feeling of revenge between Hassan and Ayera after she is married to Junaid. Hassan tries creating a fuss in her life. We see Hassan scolding Mansha as well and then Mansha breaking into tears. All these mysteries will be unfolded once the drama goes on air.

A new story Khudgarz – ARY Digital? coming very soon on ARY Di… A new story Khudgarz – ARY Digital coming very soon on ARY Digital Posted by ARY Digital on 11 Decembrie 2017

Sung by Sahir Ali Bagga and AimaBaig, its OST is another one in the list of hit OSTs and we are humming it since we have heard it. It truly showcases the hatred, revenge and pain of love with the heartfelt lyrics penned by Sahir Ali Bagga.

Here the OST of most awaited drama Khudgarz – ARY Digital? <3 … Here the OST of most awaited drama Khudgarz – ARY Digital <3Watch double episode of #Khudgarz starting Tue 19th Dec, from 8:00 to 10:00 pm on ARY DigitalOST: KhudgarzSinger: Sahir ali bagga and Aima Baig – OfficialLyricist & Composer: Sahir Ali Bagga Post: Q-LinksD.o.p: Altaf AhmedDirector: Yasir NawazProducers: Humayun Saeed & Shahzad Nasib Samina Humayun Saeed & Tariq Shah Sana Shahnawaz Posted by ARY Digital on 18 Decembrie 2017

Do not forget to watch “Khudgarz” every Tuesday at 8:00 PM on ARY Digital.

Comments

comments