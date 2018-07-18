Koi Chand Rakh | An Amalgam Of Hopeless Love And Sacrifice

Koi Chand Rakh is an extraordinary tale of love, obsession, sacrifice, and heartbreak.

Zain, played by the dapper, Imran Abbas, is an easy going guy who doesn’t take life seriously and believes in enjoying it to the fullest. He has an intense obsession with beauty.

Rabail, played by the gorgeous, Ayeza Khan, is a loving and pure-hearted girl who’s a doctor by profession. Her parents died while she was still an adolescent.

Nashal, played by the stunning, Areeba Habib, is a beautiful girl with style and a fiery personality who is full of life.

Umair, played by the suave, Muneeb Butt, happens to be Nishal’s carefree and self-centered brother who, since childhood, has feelings for Rabail. Since childhood, Umair has had a strong bond with Rabail which develops into one-sided love as he grew older.

Zain has certain criteria for his life partner and when he meets Nishal, he thinks that he has found the love of his life. But a series of misunderstandings and confusion result in his marriage with Rabail, who, in no way, meets his expectations of a life partner.

This leads to events that affect the lives of all three; especially Rabail’s, who is forced to sacrifice on every single step. Rabail and Nishal come face to face as they realize that they are sharing Zain.

Sabiha Sumar as Nafeesa Niazi and Tanveer Jamal as Asad Niazi, are the maternal uncle and aunt of Rabail who have looked after and raised her after her parents’ demise and are the parents of Nishal and Umair who are exactly opposite of Rabail. They both are carefree and self-centered in nature.

Directed By: Siraj ul Haq

Written By: Maha Malik

Cast:

Ayeza Khan

Imran Abbas

Areeba Habib

Muneeb Butt

Asma Abbas

Sabiha Sumar

Tanveer Jamal

Hashim Butt

Yasmeen Haq

This plethora of emotions, love, and sacrifices, entitled, Koi Chand Rakh, is starting from the 19th of July and the spectators will be able to watch their favorite stars enthrall, every Thursday at 8:00 PM, only on ARY Digital.

