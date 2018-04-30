Kubra And Ahmed Tried The Well-Celebrated Floss Dance

After the successful shooting spree in Istanbul, Turkey, cast, and crew of the second installment of Jawani Phir Nahi Aani are busy shooting in full swing amidst tallest skyscrapers and luxurious locations in Dubai. A-list celebrities, ranging from the veteran Humayun Saeed to the neophytes Kubra Khan and Mawra Hocane, are in close coordination with each other and the director Nadeem Beyg. The upcoming flick is reportedly in its second shooting spell as the first spell has already been shot in Istanbul earlier this year.

All celebrities are equally excited for the movie and they never miss a chance to exhibit their excitement and admiration for the film through their social media platforms. Have a look, #JPNA2 hashtags everywhere.

The lead protagonist of the second edition of Jawani Phir Nahi Aani, Fahad Mustafa has posted this selfie with the immensely talented, Mawra Hocane, along with other artistes, director, and CEO of ARY Digital, Jarjees Seja.

#JPNA2 #Dinner #Istanbul #Turkey A post shared by Fahad Mustafa (@mustafafahad26) on Nov 30, 2017 at 11:02pm PST

Mawra, on the other hand, uploads her photo with international choreographers.

Prima Donna Kubra Khan has posted this ‘frozen’ photo from their Istanbul spell.

Thanking the people of Istanbul, everybody’s favorite, Humayun Saeed has posted this photo of himself, expressing his gratitude to the people of Turkey.

Ahmed Ali Butt Shares his time with the gang off camera. He has shared a photo of himself with the cast, planning to dine out.

Vasay Chaudhary has posted this photo while shooting in Turkey.

Let’s Roll ???? A post shared by Vasay Ch (@vasaych) on Nov 8, 2017 at 7:47am PST

Invented by a famous Instagrammer, ‘The Backpack Kid’, aka 16-year-old Russell Horning, ‘Floss Dance’ has become a new trend for quite a while. In this special sort of dance, you swing your hips in the opposite direction to your arms. Have a look at this video for better understanding of the dance.

#tb #throwback ITS FRIIIDDAYYYY A post shared by Floss Dance Creator?? (@thebackpackkid) on Mar 30, 2018 at 6:54am PDT

Apparently, Ahmed Ali Butt is a huge fan of the Floss Dance. He has shared a video on his Instagram account in which he exhibits some dance moves with the actress, Kubra Khan.

The above video divulges that the actress is having a hard time pulling off the Floss dance moves. Meanwhile, Ahmed seems like a pro when it comes to the dance.

On another instance, he uploads a video of himself, again with Kubra, trying to master the art of this sort of dance. Albeit not emerging as a successful dancer, Kubra still manages to succeed the Floss dance. Have a look.

You go, girl! We wish these cuties entertain us for the remaining shooting process and even after the movie is out.

To get more updates on the movie, stay tuned. What are your views on this story? Tell us in the comments below.

Comments

comments