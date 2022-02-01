Kubra Khan recalls getting pranked during this Sinf e Aahan scene

Episode 10 of Sinf e Aahan sheds light on the life of cadets at Pakistan Military Academy (PMA). Girls, belonging to different backgrounds, living in different cities act with uniform enthusiasm when the tune of the National Anthem was being played.

Major Usman’s aura, while he is telling the girls about the literal and contextual meanings of our National anthem, is no less than a poem in itself.

Rabbia Safeer makes sure to check and make corrections to Shaista Khanzada’s assignment before starting her own. Likewise, Mahjabeen Mastaan, belonging to an elite household, helps Pariwesh Jamal, the girl from a remote area in Balochistan, with her speech.

As the girls practice the speech, they are alerted by the knock on the door. To their surprise, LC Syeda Sidra enters the room and asks Mahjabeen and Pariwesh about a pack of milk. Mahjabeen escorts her out of the room.

Playing Mahjabeen Mastaan in the drama, the immensely talented Kubra Khan took to Instagram following the release of the episode to talk about this particular scene with Dananeer Mobeen aka Syeda Sidra. She posted a bts video and wrote, “This is what really went on behind the scene. Usually We barely used physical strength while acting in such scenes so in this scene too, you’d expect I acted to push sidra @dananeerr out of the room and she ACTED to be thrown out. No. This chic literally FOUGHT me. In one of the takes. This chic. I swear. I literally had to use my entire strength to push her out while she wrestled me.”

She explained, ace director Nadeem Baig asked Dananeer to resist. “Ah! this was one of my favourite day! I miss you guys!” wrote Kubra.

What did you love the most in the recent episode of Sinf e Aahan? Have your say in the comments’ section below.