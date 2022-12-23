First look, instant love! The teaser of ‘Kuch Ankahi’ is out

Only 30 seconds long, but worth watching again and again. The first look of the highly anticipated mega drama serial ‘Kuch Ankahi’ just premiered Friday afternoon. Albeit being such a simple little teaser, it aptly displays the grandeur we will see once the drama starts.

The teaser features senior actor, Mohammed Ahmed, with Mira Sethi, Irsa Ghazal, Adnan Samad Khan, Qudsia Ali, Vaneeza Ahmed, Sajal Ali, and Bilal Abbas Khan, coming together for a family photo.

The drama is written by actor Mohammed Ahmed and directed by ace director Nadeem Baig. Six Sigma Plus Production and Kashf Foundation are the producers of Kuch Ankahi.

From Noor ul Ain to Sinf e Aahan, Sajal Ali has been the epitome of class along with exceptional acting. We have seen the diva traveling across borders and getting international recognition for all the right reasons.

Bilal Abbas Khan, on the other hand, has proved his versatility in dramas like Balaa, Cheekh, and Dunk, to name a few. Whether he plays the protagonist or antagonist, he steals the show with his spectacular acting.

We have previously seen the duo of Sajal Ali and Bilal Abbas Khan in the superhit movie Khel Khel Mein. The film revolves around a group of university students who not only win an international theatre competition but infinite hearts with their empathy and dedication.

