‘Lashkara’-The tale Of Love And Revenge

The beauty of face will fade as time goes, but the beauty of heart will grow as you mature.

‘Lashkara’ is a story of a young girl Bubly, played by Ushna Shah, who is proud of her looks and beauty.

Bubly is the love interest of Sunny, played by Imran Ashraf, who lives in her colony and is crazy about her.

But who knows the destiny of the fate, as Bubly is destined to get married to Feeka, played by Mohsin Abbas Haider.

Set in the narrow winding lanes of old Lahore, Lashkara tells the tale of an epic modern day romance destroyed by the vicious snake of jealousy and revenge.

The ever-charming girl, Bubly is deceived by her own brother and sister-in-law, just because of personal jealousy and family politics.

The journey of a once beautiful and young woman struck by acid, forever disfiguring her stunning features, has never been presented before in such depth on our TV screens.

Written By:

Zafar Mairaj

Directed By:

Kashif Nisar

Cast:

Ushna Shah

Mohsin Abbas Haider

Imran Ashraf

Meher Bano

Noor-ul-Hasan

Saba Faisal

Saba Hameed

Omer Daar

Anum Tanveer

Kinza Malik

Rasheed Ali

This rollercoaster of love and revenge is all set to entertain the spectators from tonight at 9:00pm. The drama will be broadcasted every Tuesday evening only on ARY Digital.

