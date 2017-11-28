Doing an internship in an organization? then this blog will perhaps the best thing you’ll read today.

Most of us think we are very adventurous, right?

We want to experience almost every possible thing before we say goodbye to the world.

We want to travel the world, we want to taste all the yummy cuisines, earn money and spend it to fulfill all of our dreams.

For most of us, an internship isn’t only about earning money before completing our studies but to gain some work experience before joining the usual 9 to 5 routine.

Thing is that we all think after getting an internship in a well-reputed organization will pave way for our better future.

“Achi jaga internship karenge, tou agay job bhi achi jaga milegi na”.

But take my word for it, being an intern is sometimes going through a “nightmare”.

Being an intern is not just going to some office, obeying orders and getting a certificate at the end of your term, it is not a piece of cake.

You get experience but all of it is not only work-related, you’ll have to go through so many things like:

UNCOUNTABLE NUMBER OF BOSSES:

Boss? Nah! bosses. You’ll not get a single guy/girl you call the boss. You have to work for almost everyone working in the organization.

ACTING MATURE:

So the most oft-repeated dialogue you hear as an intern is “Yeh University nahi hay, you have to act like a mature, grown-up individual”.

You hear it every now and then.

Somebody, please tell the organization, we are not here to act as mature, grown-up individuals but to get some work experience. Who can work in a suffocated, oh I mean ‘sophisticated’ environment?

NO DAY-OFFs

Off? What off? Don’ t you know interns are not considered as humans?

Interns are just there to work, work and work (for almost nothing) but are not allowed to take a day off. “stipend bhi katt sakti hay” if it’s a paid internship.

EXPERIENCE IS ALL THAT MATTERS:

Working for free? So what? You’re an intern, you are here to gain experience.

But, dear organization, we internees want to earn money as well, it is so hard for us to fake a smile and work for free as it takes a lot of courage.

PUNCTUALITY IS THE KEY:

Whether internship teaches you anything or not but it will definitely tell you how to finish your work before the given deadline.

If you don’t do that, then be ready to take the blame for ‘the loss’ that organization will face.

SO WHAT DO YOU GET AT THE END OF THE DAY?

Despite everything mentioned above, you will never forget your life as an intern.

You will experience so many new things that will definitely help you in achieving your future goals.

