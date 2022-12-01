All the winners of LSA 2022
The LUX Style Awards (LSAs) are Pakistan’s widely acknowledged awards ceremony. Entering its third decade, the awards are a yearly celebration of entertainment and media where the finest talent from Fashion, Film, Music and Television are recognized for their accomplishments in their respective fields.
LSA 2022 was recently held in Lahore. Bigwigs from the entertainment and fashion fraternity attended the show. Actors such as Humaima Malick, Amar Khan, Kinza Hashmi, Osman Khalid Butt, Asim Azhar, and Urwa Hocane performed on different songs.
This year’s LSAs also paid tributes to veteran star Anjuman, journalist Fifi Haroon, late pop icon Nazia Hassan, and late comedian and actor Ismail Tara.
Here’s the list of all the winners of the 21st LSA.
- Film of the Year – Viewer’s Choice: Khel Khel Mein – Produced by Fizza Ali Meerza & Nabeel Qureshi
- Actress of the Year – Viewer’s Choice: Sajal Ali – Khel Khel Mein
- Actor of the Year – Viewer’s Choice: Bilal Abbas – Khel Khel Mein
- Film playback Song of the year – Viewer’s Choice: Nayi Soch – Khel Khel Mein – Sung by Shuja Haider, Jabir Abbas, Nida Hussain, Fabiha Hashmi, Maria, Panah, Shehryar & Safeer
- Singer of the Year – Viewer’s Choice: Ali Zafar – Balaghal Ula Bi Kamaalihi
- Song of the Year – Viewer’s Choice: Afsanay – Young Stunners
- Best Live Performance of the Year – Viewer’s Choice: Natasha Baig – Lahooti Melo 2021
- Best TV Play – Viewer’s Choice: Parizaad
- Best TV Long Serial – Viewer’s Choice: Rang Mahal
- Best TV Actor – Viewer’s Choice: Feroze Khan – Khuda Aur Mohabbat
- Best TV Actress – Viewer’s Choice: Ayeza Khan – Chupke Chupke
- Best Original Soundtrack – Viewer’s Choice: Khuda Aur Mohabbat – Composed by Naveed Nashad Sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan
- Best Emerging Talent TV – Critics Choice: Hadiqa Kiyani – Raqeeb Se
- Best Ensemble Play – Critics Choice: Dil Na Umeed Tou Nahi
- Best TV Actor – Critics Choice: Ahmed Ali Akbar – Parizaad
- Best TV Actress – Critics Choice: Hadiqa Kiyani – Raqeeb Se
- Best TV Director – Critics Choice: Kashif Nisar – Raqeeb Se
- Best TV Play Writer – Critics Choice: Hashim Nadeem – Parizaad
- Music Producer of the Year – Critics Choice: Abdullah Siddiqui – Outfitters Winter 2021 Campaign
- Music Youth Icon of the Year – Critics Choice: Danish Roomi – Iraaday
- Fashion Forward Brand of the Year: Hussain Rehar
- Fashion Hair and Make-up Artist of the Year: Sunil Nawab
- Fashion Model of the Year (Male/Female): Nimra Jacob
- Fashion Photographer/Videographer of the Year: Ashna Khan
- Fashion Stylist of the Year: Yasser Dar
- Style Icon of the Year: Fouzia Aman