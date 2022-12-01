All the winners of LSA 2022

The LUX Style Awards (LSAs) are Pakistan’s widely acknowledged awards ceremony. Entering its third decade, the awards are a yearly celebration of entertainment and media where the finest talent from Fashion, Film, Music and Television are recognized for their accomplishments in their respective fields.

LSA 2022 was recently held in Lahore. Bigwigs from the entertainment and fashion fraternity attended the show. Actors such as Humaima Malick, Amar Khan, Kinza Hashmi, Osman Khalid Butt, Asim Azhar, and Urwa Hocane performed on different songs.

This year’s LSAs also paid tributes to veteran star Anjuman, journalist Fifi Haroon, late pop icon Nazia Hassan, and late comedian and actor Ismail Tara.

Here’s the list of all the winners of the 21st LSA.