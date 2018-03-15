Having garnered sufficient admiration globally, the sensational, Mahira Khan has never let anyone or anything pull her away from success. Well known for her impeccable acting skills, she has been a versatile female actor. She has worked for Pakistani dramas and has starred in Pakistani movies as well. Having featured in movies during the period of cinema revival of Pakistan, the talented ‘Khan’ has achieved abundant of awards throughout her career. Most Pakistani actors urge and try hard to work in B’Town movies, our favorite protagonist has worked with the splendid, Shahrukh Khan. Let alone working in Bollywood.

Mahira Khan has earned an award recently for her binge activism and subtle acting in the UK Asian Film Festival being held in London. She has received the ‘Contribution to Film and Activism Award’ in the opening ceremony of film festival last night. The event will run till March 25.

On receiving the award, Khan decided to take that opportunity to dedicate the award to her son, Azlan. Embellished in a loosely constructed Saree, the diva delivered quite a precise speech which had cuteness oozing loud from it. In a response to a question, She said, “Thank you. I’m going to keep it short. Like you said if my son is being overlooked (because of my work)? I always ask my son about what should I say? Should I thank you? And he would always respond, ‘Please don’t thank me.’ So, I hope someone is recording this!”

The UK Asian film festival is being held to celebrate South Asian cinema independently with 12-day screening on visual treats produced by South Asia. The festival is taking place with screenings in Edinburgh, Manchester, Leicester, and London.

Acclaimed Bollywood film-maker, the veteran Simi Garewal, who is well-known for her famous talk show, was also given an award at the festival. She shared the stage with the ‘Zaalima’ starrer.

