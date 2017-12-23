2017 was the year of two Bollywood films featuring our beauties Mahira Khan and Saba Qamar. While, Mahira nailed it with her “Zaalima” avatar in Raees, Saba being Mithu won our hearts with her commendable acting in Hindi medium, giving out a much needed message.

Eastern Eye, a UK based publication announced Mahira Khan and Saba Qamar as the top debutantes of 2017.

They have a huge fan following not only in Pakistan but across the borders and have made us proud whenever they have performed.

Mahira got her biggest break with Raees alongside king Khan becomung the first Pakistani to join Bollywood’s 100 Crore club. Film Critic, Anna MM Vetticad speaking about Mahira Khan said, “Mahira Khan – a star in Pakistan, a debutant here – is naturally easy before the camera playing Raees’ girlfriend and later his wife.”

Saba Qamar worked opposite acclaimed actor Irrfan Khan about whom Anna MM Vetticad, said, “Qamar is a beauty. Between her and Fawad Khan, they might convince Hindi film audiences that Pakistan has cornered a majority share of the world’s hotness. Though her character is often hyper, her acting never is – that is a fine line to tread, and she pulls it off.”

